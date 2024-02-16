Animals | In the winter, starving and frostbitten cats are rescued from Finnish nature

Finland there are a lot of homeless cats in the wild. Some of them are deliberately abandoned and some are cats that have been let out and have strayed onto their own paths. In addition to these, there are cat populations that have started from free-roaming, unmutilated cats that have started to multiply uncontrollably.

SEY Finland's animal protection communications manager Maria Lindqvist considers that the animal welfare law that entered into force at the beginning of this year will improve the situation. Law the section on animal breeding states, among other things, that the owner or keeper of animals must prevent uncontrolled reproduction by grouping, monitoring, castration, sterilization or other means of animals.

“The supervisory authority can intervene in such situations. If you let an unmutilated cat out, it will very likely start breeding there, so according to our interpretation, all free-roaming cats must be spayed or neutered,” says Lindqvist.

According to Lindqvist, cats remain homeless and are rescued from nature equally throughout the year.

Many have there is still a perception that cats can survive summers and winters in the wild. In the summer, cats have plenty to prey on, but even then they are threatened by many dangers, such as predators and traffic. A huge number of cats are left under the car every year. In winter, the life of cats in nature is a struggle for survival. A significant part of the cats die of cold or hunger, says the spokesperson of the animal protection association Rekku Rescue Sadri Wirzenius.

When animal protection associations rescue cats from the wild during the winter, the cats are almost always very hungry and they can also have various types of frostbite.

“In the worst case, their earlobes and tail ends have gone gangrene and fallen off.”

For example cat populations survive the winters because people usually feed them. According to Wirzenius' experience, the feeders are often elderly people who may give the cats their own food stars, for example. Some even buy them cat food.

“The reason why these people prefer to take on the role of a feeder rather than being in contact with an animal welfare association may be if the cat population originated from their own cats. Alternatively, they don't necessarily know that help is available, or they fear that the cats will be put down.”

Wirzenius wants to emphasize that it is never too late to ask for help. According to him, the animal welfare associations can help most of the cats in the population. Only the sickest cats have to be euthanized – the rest are tried to get fit and tamed before finding a home for them.

Wirzenius estimates that people are, however, more aware than before and contact animal protection associations with a lower threshold after seeing a cat or cat population that appears to be homeless.

Lindqvist also highlights a glimmer of light in the so-called cat crisis: even ten years ago, less than ten percent of lost cats were brought back to their original homes from rescue shelters, while today already a quarter of cats are brought home.

“Cats have traditionally been seen as independent travelers on their own path. If the cat has not returned home, it may have been decided that we should get a new cat. Cats are still valued less than dogs, but fortunately pet cats have finally started to be taken better care of,” says Lindqvist.

in Finland there are even more associations doing animal welfare work, and it is precisely Finland's so-called cat crisis that employs them the most, says Lindqvist.

“Or rather overwork. The work involves endlessly catching cats, caring for them, taming them, and looking for foster homes and new homes – and also a lot of sadness that not all animals can be helped in any way. The more volunteers there are and the more awareness there is, the more cats can be saved,” says Lindqvist.

Wirzenius from Rekku Rescue estimates that about 95 percent of the work done for Finland's cat problem is on the shoulders of volunteers and on the basis of donated funds.

According to Lindqvist and Wirzenius, society's indifference to the issue can be seen, for example, in the fact that in 2026 Finland was supposed to introduce a cat registry, with which all pet cats would have had to be microchipped and registered.

However, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry announced in December that the matter will be postponed due to resource reasons.

“At the moment, our hope is in EU legislation. In December, the EU Commission made a proposal on the mandatory registration of cats and dogs throughout the EU. After all, we already got a register for dogs in Finland,” Lindqvist points out.