Saturday, December 17, 2022
Animals | In Sweden, the Furuvik zoo took the surviving chimpanzees to safety

December 17, 2022
in World Europe
Four chimpanzees were shot on Wednesday after they escaped from their enclosure.furu

in Sweden The three living chimpanzees at the Furuvik zoo have been safely brought back to the enclosure, the zoo said on Saturday.

Three of the seven chimpanzees at the Gävle sanctuary survived after four chimpanzees were shot after the animals escaped from their enclosure on Wednesday. Three chimpanzees, Linda, Torsten and Santino, died instantly and one named Manda was injured, but Manda was also confirmed to have died of his wounds on Saturday.

In Sweden, the case has caused shock. The zoo calls what happened a “big tragedy and failure” on the part of the zoo. Tarha is now investigating whether the case could have been handled differently.

It is not yet clear how the monkeys got out of the closed enclosure.

