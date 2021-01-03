No Result
Animals In a bird song, a swan that came across the drift lines was rescued on Korkeasaari

January 3, 2021
Animal Rescue Unit: The most memorable task in 2020 was to retrieve the royal python that rose from the toilet.

Junien a swan bumped into driftnets was rescued on Saturday in Helsinki. The incident happened in the Bird Song at the train access control building, ie the central interlocking device.

The Helsinki Animal Rescue Unit received an alarm at the scene on Saturday morning at half past eleven. The passer-by had met a bird from the isthmus between Eläintarhanlahti and Töölönlahti from the light traffic bridge and sounded the alarm.

Bird was conscious but incapacitated after the collision and was taken to Korkeasaari Animal Hospital. Swans are rescued by someone every year, the Helsinki Rescue Department’s animal rescue unit reports.

The most memorable animal rescue mission in 2020 will be named Autumn retrieval of king python from the North Hague bathroom. The python, one of the strangling snakes, had risen to the bathroom of the guest apartment from the toilet.

