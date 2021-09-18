Animals I wouldn’t go to the city with a normal civilian horse ”- The HS photographer followed Finland’s only cavalry police and tried to find out what the authorities need for” 700-kilo gunpowder barrels “

Why do the police need horses? HS sought an answer to the question from an animal’s perspective.

Helsinki The Brown Swamp has a horse stable, which is not just any stable. It is not only Finland’s oldest riding school but also the home of the country’s only police horses. Ten of them live on the outskirts of Central Park.

Ten cavalry police also work in the same place.

But why do the Finnish police need horses in 2021? HS sought an answer to the question from the perspective of a police horse.

In August on Thursday night, the Helsinki police horses have a long evening shift ahead. The task of the patrol is to ensure that the European League football game – HJK against the Turkish Fenerbahçe – runs smoothly without disturbance.

Ruskeasuo Central Hall has two actual stable buildings, the grazing facilities are bordered by Central Park. The trip starts with two horse cars.

This time, a bunch of the newest newcomer, Hane, needs to be helped into the horse-drawn carriage. Hannes is clearly excited to step into a cramped vehicle.

Usually the evening patrol has three to four horses, but today work is done as a larger herd. In addition to Hannes, Laku, Luigi, Edi, Carthage, Ace and Esko are involved.

Although these are the only police horses in Finland, there are no native Finnish horses among them. In contrast, police horses are mainly half-blooded, the majority coming from Estonia.

“If I could find a Finnish horse big enough and suitable in nature, I would not be a brake man. But Finnish horses are generally small in size, ”says the chief of staff Timo Kossila Helsinki Riding Police.

The largest of the horses is the 183-centimeter Ali. Today Ali will be left in the stable.

Hannes is a fairly new police horse, and he hesitates to get on a horse-drawn car. Jenni Ahonen from the Helsinki Equestrian Police encourages Hanne to get in the car.

Timo Kossila drives a horse car on Mannerheimintie towards the football stadium.

The cavalry police patrol parked its horse car in the Kisahalli car park, from where the journey continues on horseback to patrol the football match. Ace stepping out of a horse car.

Race hall from the parking lot the journey continues on four feet. The patrol rumbles in the lofty queue of Töölö streets, people turn to look.

The early autumn evening is gray and rainy, but this process is not hindered by the wetness.

Kossila describes the work image of a group of ten cavalry police officers as “neat outdoor work”. When an ordinary patrol warms up in a car frost, the cavalry just have to dig warm up.

“Yes, this Finnish year can accommodate all kinds of weather. But it’s a matter of dress, ”says Kossila.

This is where someone wants to take selfies as the patrol approaches the stadium.

However, it is not intended to occur, but horses have been studied to have a calming effect on humans. This is exactly what the activities of the horse patrol are based on: reassuring troop control.

Until a few years ago, the strength was eight horses, but the set was recently supplemented with two.

“It has been noticed that they are still useful in certain situations,” Kossila estimates the reason for the investment.

Another reason for using police horses, he said, is human friendliness. The patrol is easy to spot and easy to approach. This is often the case, and the cavalry police patrol is constantly asked a wide range of questions.

“A big animal attracts attention. When an animal weighs 700 to 800 pounds and the rider’s head swings in two and a half meters, it’s good to say that it’s good to move on. ”

A large part of the patrol work of a police horse is troop management, ie patrolling in mass events. The supporters of the away team were waiting for the start of the match and the arrival of the players’ bus at the stadium in Töölö.

For a police horse patrolling at mass events often means being challenging. Horses are curious by nature.

The most difficult thing for them is that they are animals, Kossila sums up.

In the stadium evening, the shift usually involves standing in a neat line. Carthage would clearly like to move, Luigi waving his head back and forth looking impatient. Esko picks up a carrot bag of Hannes standing next to him, hanging in the saddle at the height of safety.

Esko found Hannes’ carrots.

The evening patrol usually lasts about 4 to 5 hours. On tonight’s patrol, the horses get in the middle of the car to take a break and eat hay. Hannes needs help getting on the car.

Police horses are constantly tolerated for something that would normally be impossible for a horse to tolerate. Helsinki is noisy and full of trolleys, cars, kickboards and suddenly changing situations.

“I wouldn’t go to town with a normal civilian horse,” Kossinen says.

However, if the need so required, the horse would be more agile in the situation than police officers patrolling by other means of transport. You can also see situations from the horse’s back that you might not notice from the police cars.

Sometimes patrols even get chased, but that’s rare.

Away team supporters are loud. They rage when their team arrives at the stadium, but the horses are not startled. The line stays in order.

The patrol of the evening goes smoothly, and at the end of the game the horses are loaded back into the cars. The newcomer from Hanne is still excited, but that too will eventually be picked up. HJK lost the match, which is probably the biggest annoyance of the evening.

Turkish football fans cheer for their team’s arrival at the stadium while guarding the horse patrol next door. The situation is going smoothly, even though the fans have a high party atmosphere.

Tolerance also means training in the stable.

A demonstration will be simulated in Ruskeasuo on Monday. The drum rings and the flags flutter in the manege. Horses practice walking over a moving tarpaulin, being close to flowing flags, walking through a plastic arch, and standing with a moving ball.

The exercises look exciting, but the horses behave nicely. The animal’s confidence in the rider is emphasized in such situations. Police horses do have regular riders, so the relationship develops closely. Many of Helsinki’s cavalry police have a horse background, but some come from a vertical forest.

Police horse training day in the manege of Ruskeasuo Keskustalli. Training takes place according to the horse’s own skill level. It is important that the horse is not traumatized and scared too much.

Timo Kossila is a Carthage rider and describes it as a “creature in the mood”.

Horses are tolerated with the help of things built by the police themselves. Pictured is Ali coming through plastic strips.

Tolerance always takes place according to the skill level of the animals. Training an average of one horse takes about two years, and skills are maintained on a weekly basis. When he takes office, a police horse has a one-month probationary period.

Police are also required to keep an eye on situations – as well as humor and flexibility. All horses have their own personalities. Helsinki’s cavalry police have more than 18,000 followers on Instagram.

Carthage and Laku today seem to have even stronger pace of spending. Hanne, on the other hand, is interested in the empty coffee cup left on the edge of the manege and the photographer’s camera bag.

Friday night it is the turn of the patrol in the center with the power of three horses. The trip to the center is made on foot this time.

Along the way, typical rider police routine tasks happen: a pair of reckless electric kickboard drivers and a walker unaware of the proper use of light traffic lanes.

The horses walk calmly – but visiting Töölönlahti turns into a trot. Occasional surprise rain harasses ill-dressed cops.

According to Chief Constable Kossila, the kickboard boom has brought additional work to the cavalry police. Basically, the horse’s place would be on the roadway, but it’s hard to make your voice heard from there. Kossila has wondered whether headphones should be banned altogether in traffic.

“Put that in mind, this is my personal opinion. In the worst case, there is still a hood on. They can’t see the pages and they can’t hear. ”

How are the instructions from the authorities coming from the horse?

“Often that‘ yeah, sorry ’. Quite a bit will be drilling. ”

In Töölönlahti, it was left to wait for the rain to stop, as no one was prepared for a sudden rain. Timo Kossila and Ismo Penttilä look at the sky and try to interpret the rain clouds. It shouldn’t have rained today.

Is August is perhaps the last warm weekend, the rain has subsided. After the silence of the Corona period, the People’s Footsteps flutter in the center of Helsinki. In the station square, there is a bagpipe, which a three-horse patrol has to deal with.

A little note on the horse’s back is enough, and people pour their drinks on the ground.

The ideas of the law are clearly already over the weekend. The energy is such that the police on the ride laugh and the photographer next door is horrified. Isn’t a 700-pound powder keg as a going game scary in a bustling downtown?

“You’re awake,” says a constable older than Laku Ismo Penttilä.

Although mostly cavalry is sympathetic, heaps of manure left by horses are the subject of complaints forever.

According to Kossila, the police are aware of the problem of abandonment, but he wants to give a reassuring message: “The fact is that manure is coming. It’s our business card that has been here. It is a natural product: hay and water. ”

The law follows Carthage, and the cars are not scared, even if they pass right by. The tram does not interfere either.

Laku and Carthage entertain themselves while having to stand still at Rautatientori.

After a couple of hours of patrolling, Bulevardi and Kamppi have also become twisted. No catches or brawls. Just reminding, supervising and being admired.

Many would like to touch and pat sympathetic animals, but that is not possible. Departure for a task can happen very quickly.