Animals Hundreds of elephants die in Cotswana – scientists wonder why only elephants died

330 elephants died mysteriously in Botswana.

Reason the mysterious mass deaths of hundreds of elephants in Botswana earlier this year have survived. According to researchers, the deaths were caused by blue-green algae in the water, according to the news agency Reuters.

“The tests have found neurotoxins from cyanobacteria (cyanobacteria) in the water. Questions still remain in the air: why only elephants died and why in this area? We have several assumptions that we examine, ”he researched Mmadi Reuben said at a news conference, according to Reuters.

About 20 elephants are also killed in Zimbabwe, the causes of which are being investigated.

Botswana has about a third of African elephants. The population is about 130,000 individuals.