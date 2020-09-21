Upgrade
Animals Hundreds of elephants die in Cotswana – scientists wonder why only elephants died

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 21, 2020
in World
330 elephants died mysteriously in Botswana.

Reason the mysterious mass deaths of hundreds of elephants in Botswana earlier this year have survived. According to researchers, the deaths were caused by blue-green algae in the water, according to the news agency Reuters.

A total of 330 elephants died in Botswana.

“The tests have found neurotoxins from cyanobacteria (cyanobacteria) in the water. Questions still remain in the air: why only elephants died and why in this area? We have several assumptions that we examine, ”he researched Mmadi Reuben said at a news conference, according to Reuters.

About 20 elephants are also killed in Zimbabwe, the causes of which are being investigated.

Botswana has about a third of African elephants. The population is about 130,000 individuals.

A dead elephant in the Okavango Delta area of ​​Botswana last May.­Picture: NATIONAL PARK RESCUE / AFP

