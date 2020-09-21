Upgrade
Animals Humpback whale lost in a crocodile river in Australia finds its way back to the sea – video shows lost whales on the route

Bhavi Mandalia
September 21, 2020
in World
0

Reportedly lost for the first time.

Crocodiles to inhabit the river in Australia a lost humpback whale has found its way back to the sea, says BBC.

The first time a humpback whale has been seen in Kakatu National Park. Earlier in September, a total of three humpback whales got lost in the national park, but two of them found back at sea earlier. Whales are thought to have made a mistake on their way to Antarctica.

In the Australian River about 10,000 crocodiles live. The humpback whale seemed calm among the reptiles, and experts did not believe the crocodiles were attacking the whale.

Boating in the area was restricted to avoid a collision between a boat and a whale and to prevent boats from scaring the whale to swim even further upstream. The whale was feared to get stuck in a shallow river.

In a photo taken on Saturday, a humpback whale swims in a river in Kakatu National Park.­Picture: Carol Palmer / NORTHERN TERRITORY GOVERNMENT

.

