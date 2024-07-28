Sunday, July 28, 2024
July 28, 2024
in World Europe
Animals | Helsinki police returned a stray beach snake to the wild in Ullanlinna
The police say that they got a cardboard box from a stranger for transporting the snake.

Police returned a beach snake that had strayed to Ullanlinna back to the wild, the Helsinki police say message service in X.

“In Helsinki’s Ullanlinna, a beach snake was found today on Kadunvarre, which had strayed into the downtown area,” the update says.

The police the patrol took the snake with them from in front of the bank. The police also say that the patrol received a cardboard box from a bystander to transport the snake.

According to the police, the snake was taken “back to the coastal landscape”.

Police officers transported a beach snake in a cardboard box. Picture: Helsinki police

According to the police, the beach snake was taken “back to the beach scenery”. Picture: Helsinki police


