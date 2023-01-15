Animals | “He said he could have shot me at any time” – The work of county veterinarians is overshadowed by the threat of violence

When the county veterinarian makes a surprise inspection on the farm, he may be faced with suffering farm animals or a customer threatening him with a shovel. Sometimes the situation is so dangerous that the police have to be called.

It’s quite uncomfortable goes around the animal facilities, while the person in question sometimes slaps a hammer against his hand while walking without saying anything. He didn’t threaten verbally, but I think his behavior was very threatening.

This is how a Finnish county veterinarian describes his experiences.