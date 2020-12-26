Corona is not only a problem in Europe: The conditions in Greek camps are sometimes devastating. Appeals put politicians under pressure. Especially in Austria.

Berlin / Brussels – The attention in the EU circles Christmas 2020 around a few topics: The coronavirus, of course. Also the Brexit agreement made headlines at the last minute. But to the External borders of the union there is another crisis smoldering – from the Refugee camps on the island of Lesbos Alarming news came in recently – and urgent appeals that could put politics under pressure not only in Germany.

So published shortly before the festival Aid organization medico international a fire letter from camp residents. They asked the EU Commission and the citizens of Europe to “grant us the rights that animals have”. The letter says: “We often read and hear that we have to live like animals in these camps, but we think that is not true. We have studied the laws for the protection of animals in Europe and found that they have even more rights than we do ”.

Lesbos: Bad situation in Greek camps – “I would have rather died in Syria”

Even experts and Human rights organizations pointed to unbearable conditions in Greek refugee camps. Some children there are now so desperate that they no longer want to go on living, said child psychologist Katrin Glatz-Brubakk, who works in the Camp Kara Tepe on Lesbos works, on Wednesday the Deutschlandfunk. “I would have rather died from a bomb in Syria than slowly dying a little here every day,” some refugees would have said there.

The organization’s psychologist Doctors Without Borders accused the authorities of subjugating the refugees inhumane conditions accommodate. “There are no sanitary facilities. That means there are people in the camp who have not been able to shower for three months, ”said Glatz-Brubakk. “The toilets tip over in the strong wind and the contents flow out”, for children there are neither schools nor play facilities.

Greece Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis Most recently, it was compelled to deny reports that babies were bitten by rats in Kara Tepe. The ministry announced that the incidents were fabricated. The German Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) had previously stated in an interview that a tetanus vaccination campaign had to be started because of corresponding bites. Regardless of this, work is being done to improve the situation, according to Mitarakis’ department.

Migration: 200 showers for 17,000 refugees in Kara Tepe – GroKo MPs also sign the appeal

More than 17,000 people are still housed on the Greek islands. In the Kara Tepe camp, which was opened after the fire of Camps Moria Established on Lesvos, there are around 7500 people. According to a report by the dpa news agency, they share 400 Dixie toilets and only 200 showers, only a few of which have hot water.

About a week ago there were almost 250 members of the Bundestag in one cross-faction “Christmas roll call” called on the federal government to take in additional refugees from Greece. In this appeal, too, reference is made to the admission offers of the municipalities and several federal states.

Human rights apply everywhere – even at Europe’s external borders! That is why I support the with 245 Members #Christmas roll call for the reception of refugees from the Greek islands. pic.twitter.com/WmUuS3Jf1G – Kerstin Griese (@KerstinGriese) December 19, 2020

The German Minister of State for Integration Annette Widmann-Mauz (CDU) called the reports on the situation in the Greek camps “worrying”. “With a view to the impending onset of winter, everything must be done to help the local people,” she said in Berlin. This includes building decent and safe accommodation. Widmann-Mauz also welcomed the admission of some particularly vulnerable refugees to Germany.

Dispute over Greek camps also in Austria: Greens under pressure

In the neighboring country Austria the dispute about how to deal with the Greek camp has intensified over the Christmas holidays. There is an emergency there, “which calls for first aid,” said Federal President Alexander van der Bellen at Christmas eve. The conditions are unworthy of Europe. At the same time, the country’s third largest daily newspaper, the default, a great report from Camp Kara Tepe.

According to the report, there is also from ÖVP mayors the demand for the admission of refugees – comparable to initiatives in Germany. The party of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz however, wants to continue to rely on local help, like Integration Minister Susanne Raab dem default assured.

At least the community rejects this approach Mytilene as an advisor to the mayor told the newspaper. “Nobody asked for money. We don’t need tents either. Take in people from the islands! ”The situation is politically uncomfortable, especially for the junior coalition partner – the Greenswhose party book was also carried by van der Bellen until the election as head of state. A Christmas tweet from the party rained criticism – “On my part, I wish you all a backbone for Christmas,” complained one commentator.

In the meantime, many European states are facing a problem that has not received much attention, also with a view to camps in Syria, as can be read at Merkur.de *. (AFP / fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.