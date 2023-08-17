Animals | Good news from the insect world: bumblebees and butterflies have increased in abundance

Waterfowl populations are at last year’s level, but have been declining for a long time.

Bumblebees has been met clearly more abundantly than last year, tells Finnish Environmental Center Syke.

According to Syke, this is reassuring news, because last summer’s weather was unfavorable for pollinators and their number clearly decreased.

Of the bumblebee species, especially the mansion bumblebee and field bumblebee have increased in abundance. A total of 38 bumblebee species occur in Finland.

“The heavy rains of the last few weeks have kept the nectar production of the flowers good, which promises a favorable end of summer for bumblebees,” says Syke’s researcher Janne Heliölä in the bulletin.

Most of them too butterfly species have increased in abundance. There have been more than twice as many species that have increased in abundance than those that have decreased.

However, there is a regional variation in the number of butterflies, as the drought has reduced the number of butterflies, especially on the south coast.

Among the most common species, the tesma and lantu perhonen clearly increased in abundance. The nettle and damselfly have decreased most clearly.

In the announcement, Heliölä predicts a good butterfly summer for next year as well, because the warm late summer favors developing butterfly larvae.

According to Syke, in the long term, changes in the pollinator species are especially affected by the reduction of suitable habitats and global warming.

Natural Resources Center (Luke) tells, that summer waterfowl populations are at the previous year’s level. However, in the long term, populations of many waterfowl species have declined, especially in lush waters.

Luke’s special researcher Markus Pihan According to Another reason is alien beasts, such as raccoons and minks, which destroy bird nests.

“Different authorities, bird enthusiasts and hunters all have a common desire to increase bird populations,” Piha tells STT.

Among the particularly endangered birds, Piha names the red-breasted redstart, whose number of breeding pairs has decreased by 96 percent during the last 38-year monitoring period.

Also, according to Piha, the long-term development of populations of for example tukkadola and aspen is really worrisome. During the follow-up period, the number of tufted warbler pairs has decreased by 76 percent, while aspen by 58 percent.

“One solution to this is improving the quality of the birds’ habitats, which is aimed at, for example, in the Helmi program,” says Piha.

Pearl is the habitat program of the Ministry of the Environment, the purpose of which is to strengthen natural diversity.

There are also positive examples of the development of bird populations. The most familiar species is the whooper swan, whose population has more than quadrupled in 38 years. The number of loon pairs has also increased by 45 percent in the last 10 years.