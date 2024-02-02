Animals | Foxes were mating in the middle of Helsinki – a pertinent question from 12-year-old Max

The peculiar posture of the fox couple caught the attention of passers-by. “They were like glued to each other,” 12-year-old Max told his mother.

Spring is coming, and for animals like foxes, that means cubs.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old who was on his way home from school was able to witness the fox couple's play along Sturenkatu by chance. Max Trokovic.

He wondered why the foxes were clinging to each other by their behinds. The worried boy called his mother To Tanja Trokovic.

“Max called worried about what to do. That we should help the foxes somehow or call someone for help,” says Tanja Trokovic.

The boy explained to his mother that the foxes were “glued to each other and couldn't get out.”

The situation lasted a long time, approximately 15 minutes.

Mum explained to the boy on the phone that the foxes are probably mating and that they should be left alone. The situation could be monitored further. The boy obeyed.

“Then Max called again and said that now the foxes got loose and left the place.”

Before According to Max, the foxes had behaved strangely after being caught and, among other things, were spinning around each other. Mother Trokovic thinks it was about mating expenses.

After seeing you about the situation in the video filmed by the boy, he was also surprised by the position of the foxes, which was not the “usual” mating position of canine animals, but the animals were attached to each other's rears.

Max told his mother that other people came to see, but the foxes were left alone.

“Max is very caring. He wanted to save the foxes,” says Tanja Trokovic.

Finland According to nature's website, the red fox, which belongs to the canine family, looks for a partner in January-March. Puppies are born in May-June.

The mating of all canines has a special feature, he writes Turku Sanomat in his article.

When mating, the area at the base of the fox's penis swells at the same time as the mouth of the female's vagina swells. It locks the animals together. After that, the male raises his other leg over the female's back and the mating takes place with their rears facing each other. Mating lasts twenty minutes. After insemination, the animals separate from each other.