Animals “Fortunately, I had not chosen Mickey Mouse underpants” – The speed control task of the Eastern Finnish police changed to a swan rescue operation in Pielavesi

Eastern Finland The speed control task of the police traffic group got a special turn in Pielavesi on Thursday, when in the middle the patrol received an alarm to Tenhulammi in Kirkkosaari.

The swan on the pond was stuck in the ropes of the catfish. According to the notifier, the animal was in poor condition and about 60 meters from the beach. He had told him that the swan’s leg was broken and that the bird was just lying still.

At the pond, police spotted a swan pulling a catfish and a five-liter container of washer fluid filled with water. The vessel had been used as the weight of the cat. The bird was already considerably tired. The blue string was wrapped around both wings and the neck of the bird.

The patrol options were either to stop the swan or to wade up to it and help off the ropes. By phone, the patrol received advice from a colleague from Kainuu, whom they knew to be a bird expert.

“I took off my coveralls, vests and thought that luckily I hadn’t chosen Mickey Mouse overalls in the morning when I left for work,” the police, who went to remove the bird, say in a social media update shared by the Eastern Finnish police.

“I grabbed the bird’s neck firmly but gently and put it on the end of a black sweater.” According to police, the bird calmed down immediately after putting on the beanie.

The bird the wings of the wings showed bruising and bruises from the cord. However, the wings of the wings felt intact and otherwise the bird appeared to be in relatively good condition, according to police. He detached the bird from the strings and made sure the strings were no longer wrapped around its legs on the belly side.

When released, the bird went swimming and let out a shout as he went. It seemed to swim well and painlessly. According to police, the cry sounded like a ‘thank you’.

“Fortunately, such an end this time. It has become a career after so many animals have been killed that I was so happy about this salvation, ”concludes Ville presenting his writings.