Genoa – Pets like effective support for a healthier and happier life. This is the theme at the center of the event that kicks off on Wednesday, September 11 at the Fiumara shopping center: “Animals for friends and how to live longer” is the title of the meeting open to the public, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and last until approximately 5:30 p.m., in the restaurant area on the ground floor. This is the third event in the Agorà Project promoted by the Department of correct lifestyles of the ASL 3, directed by Gianni Testino. The focus of this meeting, with free access, is the world of pet therapy and the support provided by pets to improve our lifestyle.

Guest of honor will be Frecciathe three-year-old Australian Shepherd who regularly visits operators and patients of the Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Service of the Villa Scassi Hospital and the Tegole sul Mare Psychiatric RSA in Quarto. The program includes a series of interventions: “How pets improve our health and lengthen our lives” (speaker Concetta Teresa Saporita, head of Epidemiology and Health Promotion of the ASL 3); “The health of our extraordinary friends: practical advice” (Paolo Allasio, director of Animal Health of the ASL 3); “A paw for a friend: the world of Pet Therapy” (Sonia Ricciu, nursing coordinator of the ASL 3 and certified handler of the dog Freccia).

The moderator will be the Roberto Rossellidirector of the Prevention Health Professions. The Agorà Project aims to promote health through informal meetings in places of social aggregation, offering citizens the opportunity to explore topics related to prevention and health promotion during moments of free time, thus encouraging the ability to implement conscious choices (the so-called self-empowerment).