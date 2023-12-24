Animals | Experts: The lynx is culled because of reindeer damage and prey competition

The lynx was Finland's most common large carnivore until 2020, after which the bear has held first place.

Discourse lynx and lynx hunting permits have been particularly hot this year.

The lynx was the most common large carnivore in Finland until 2020, after which the bear has held first place, despite the fact that the lynx population has been growing gently in recent years. In the autumn of this year, there were an estimated 2,390–2,575 lynx over one year old and 450 litters born in the spring in Finland, says the program director of the Finnish Natural Resources Agency Katja Holmala.

“The societal attitude towards killing and exploiting animals is clearly changing. Lynxes have come to the center of the conversation with a little delay compared to farm animals. If we think of all our large carnivores, the lynx is perceived as the least scary and is viewed most positively,” says Holmala.

According to Holmala, the size of the lynx population is most strongly regulated by population management hunting. When few hunting permits were issued in the early 2010s, the population began to grow strongly, until it was deliberately reduced by increasing hunting. When the population then started to decrease strongly, the fishing permits were reduced again.

Until 2021, hunting permits have been granted in Finland only to the extent that the size of the lynx population either remains unchanged or grows gently.

Part of Finns have a negative attitude towards the lynx. According to Holmala, the most critical attitudes towards lynxes are related to domestic animal damage, of which by far the majority concern reindeer. For this reason, efforts have been made to keep the number of lynx small in reindeer herding areas with damage-based hunting permits.

Illegal hunting of lynx also takes place in Finland every year.

Uusimaa game manager of the Finnish Game Center Visa Eronen regularly hears feedback about lynxes. Most of the criticism is directed at the fact that lynxes come into people's yards and spend time there repeatedly.

“This, in turn, has to do with the fact that there is food there for them, which they follow – often roe deer, roe deer or white-tailed deer. Some also feel insecurity or fear that lynxes do not seem to be afraid of humans, even though it is known that lynxes are not a danger to humans.”

Another common cause of annoyance reported to Riistakeskus is related to the prey species of the lynx. Hunters therefore feel that the lynx affects the populations of some game species too strongly.

A lynx photographed at the Kuusamo big game center in April 2013.

Holmalan lynx can be found all over Finland nowadays. In each region, the number of lynxes has been affected by the landscape structure and the availability of prey species in addition to hunting. For example, there are quite a few lynxes in Ostrobothnia, because there are many marshes and fields.

“On the other hand, for example, Northern Savo, Central Finland and North Karelia are very forested areas with variable terrain, height differences and good food resources – hare, forest fowl and some small deer animals.

In recent years, according to Holmala, the lynx population has also been strong in Varsinais-Suomi and Satakunta, where there is a particularly good supply of small deer.

The lynx typically moves at dusk and dark and rests during the day, for example in thickets. According to Holmala, people most typically see a lynx in the wild through the windshield of a car, when the lynx runs across the road in the evening or morning twilight.