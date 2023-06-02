Animals | Entrepreneur Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman took the horses outside for the night – that was the beginning of years of relentless torment and constant bullying

Equestrian entrepreneur Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman from Turku had to experience years of torment, which finally ended only with the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court. Horses’ well-being is used as a bludgeon to bully stable owners, says the Association of Riders.

First the animal protection notification for Ratsutalli Friskala in Turku was made in 2017. The local animal protection association became concerned when the stable’s horses were outside at night in the summer.

“In July-August! So at night it’s cooler and there are fewer insects than during the day”, the owner of the stable Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman wondering.

Many professionals in the horse industry keep their horses in the pasture for a long time in the summer, even around the clock. Horses’ species-typical behavior includes movement and steady chewing of grass with other horses outdoors. Species-typical behavior means behavior natural to the animal, which increases its well-being.

“ In the end, the control vet refused to come to the stables to check again and again that the horses were fine.

Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman takes care of horses at Friskala stables.

HS told before, how underage riders are bullied on social media. Entrepreneurs in the horse industry also experience harassment and inappropriate treatment on social media.

Developer of the Equestrian Association’s stable operations Minna Peltonen says that contacts from garage owners have clearly increased over the past couple of years. While there were hardly any announcements before, now there are several every year.

“The situation has clearly escalated since the corona,” he says.

According to Peltonen, the bullying of entrepreneurs often boils down to questioning the horse’s well-being.

“The welfare of horses is used as a weapon against entrepreneurs.”

In social media, for example, a single picture or video taken from the stable may be distributed and followers are encouraged to make animal welfare announcements.

“When you take enough pictures of a horse, at some point you make it look unfavorable. Many people also don’t know how to interpret a horse’s expressions correctly,” says Peltonen.

“In bad weather, all the horses come in,” says Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman.

Animal welfare notices from Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman’s company continued. In the end, the control vet refused to come to the stables to check again and again that the horses were fine. Savilahti-Bäckman was also written about on social media and discussion forums.

The stables in Friskala have twenty horses, large paddocks and pastures, and a stable for each horse. According to the announcements, the biggest welfare problem for the horses was that the horses were outside at night without shelter from the weather, i.e. a yard roof building. According to Savilahti-Bäckman, she assesses every day which horse can be out at night and what the weather is like.

“Some of the horses always spend the nights in the stable. In addition, all the horses come to the stable in the evenings when the riding lessons start. In bad weather, all the horses come in.”

Sometimes, according to the informants, the problem was, for example, that the horses did not have warps.

“The need for warping depends on the horse. Some need warps, but Finnish horses and Shetland ponies, for example, grow such thick hair that they usually don’t need warps. With the warps on, they sweat and get skin symptoms,” explains Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman.

Social the media is a double-edged sword for service entrepreneurs, like horse entrepreneurs. Good reviews can bring more customers. On the other hand, one disappointed customer can start a smear campaign that affects the company’s online presence and reputation.

Previously hidden grievances and inappropriate behavior can be revealed through social media. For example, the Riders’ Association dealt with a case earlier this year in which the riding instructor hit the pony.

Minna Peltonen of the Equestrian Association emphasizes that things must be in order at every stable.

“All the action has to be filmed 24/7.”

He reminds that if there is genuine concern about the welfare of animals, the right person is the control veterinarian, not social media. If it is a member’s team of the Swedish Riders’ Association, you can also contact the association.

“ “Things can never be taken off the internet.”

“Yes, new customers think about coming to my stable if they know that I’ve had to do something like this,” thinks Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman.

For those who are bullied Peltonen advises entrepreneurs to immediately contact the internet police. Often, even a notification about contacting the police can calm the situation.

Peltonen urges to get the company’s communication in order. For example, regular customer satisfaction surveys tell more about the stable’s level of service than individual online reviews. Active social media communication also prevents October campaigns in advance.

“It would be good for people in the horse industry to actively tell how the well-being of horses is taken care of. Some stables, for example, have a section on their website where they explain how the well-being of the horses is ensured.”

When local media wrote about suspected animal protection crimes, Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman felt that her reputation in the area was gone for good. In the worst times, two thirds of customers were lost. He had to sell the horse because there wasn’t enough work for everyone.

“Yes, new customers think about coming to my stable if they know that I’ve had this kind of problem. Things can never be taken off the internet.”

The matter was transferred to the county veterinarian, who reported the matter to the administrative court. In the end, the matter went to the Supreme Administrative Court. It issued a decision on the matter in 2021.

The Supreme Administrative Court wrote in its decision that “the company can continue stables without weather protection, if the horses, regardless of the time of day, are taken into the stable immediately when the weather conditions become unfavorable”.

Hevosala considers the decision a preliminary decision. Horses can be outside without fixed protective structures, as long as they are monitored and can be taken inside if necessary.

“ “During the day I took care of the horses, at night I wrote statements and correspondence.”

It depends on the horse whether it needs a warp outside or not.

Decision was a relief for Päivi Savilahti-Bäckman. However, the process of years was difficult.

“I didn’t break any law. My horses are fine and I go to bed with a clear conscience. Yet for years I was in such a predicament. During the day I took care of the horses, at night I wrote statements and responses.”

In Finland, the company’s honor cannot be insulted. A smear campaign carried out under the name of an entrepreneur may meet the criteria of defamation, but taking the case to court is slow and expensive. Minna Peltonen says that small stable owners find the situation difficult.

“Entrepreneurs often have their own horse hobby and love for horses in the background. In addition to this, personal finances are closed in the company. When it is attacked in response, it is heavy.”

Animal protection reports made with the intention of bullying put a burden on authorities, such as control veterinarians and police officers. Minna Peltonen reminds that actions also have social effects. An exhausted entrepreneur is no one’s advantage.

“Bullying is not only aimed at the entrepreneur, but it has effects on the stable’s customers, employees and subcontractors.”

Day Savilahti-Bäckman thinks that behind the baseless animal welfare reports and harassment, in addition to people’s nausea, there is a disconnection from animals and nature. Many do not understand what kind of animal a horse is.

“Horses are humanized. We think that they need the same things as humans. That they must have a down jacket and pillow at night. I have told everyone that you are welcome to visit us to get to know the horses and the activities, I will be happy to tell you about it.”

Minna Peltonen agrees. The horse as an animal is unknown.

“If you drive past a pasture where six horses are standing and one is lying on its side with its head on the ground, the first thought is that the horse is dead. Actually, the horse sleeps the way we horse professionals hope it sleeps: in a deep sleep lying down.”

