Animals | Dolphins killed a porpoise in front of people in Britain

The video taken from the trip was shared online. For some viewers, it was too much to watch.

Dolphins a diving trip on the coast of Wales took a special turn on Monday evening, when a group of dolphins rescued a porpoise from its life in front of people’s eyes, reports the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

According to the guides of the company that organized the tour, the dolphins did not kill porpoises for food, but purely for fun. The BBC story states that although bottlenose dolphins are often presented in a nice light, they are actually quite brutal animals.

Guide Josh Pedley told the BBC that he had never witnessed a similar situation before. A video was shot of the encounter between the dolphins and the porpoise.

“I can say with some confidence that it’s probably the best record of this kind of behavior,” Pedley said.

On the tour there were nine travelers who, according to Pedley, all reacted well to the situation.

The video shared online, on the other hand, has received a mixed reception. Some of the viewers were horrified why the guides did not rush to help the porpoise in distress.

The manager of the company that organized the tour Brett Stones said he understood where people’s thoughts were coming from.

“It (the roundworm) looked so vulnerable lying there (in the water) that the sight of it sends shivers down the spine. I don’t mind a moment, but it was almost too much for me to watch,” he said.

However, Stones stated that saving the porpoise would have been interfering with the law of nature. It would also have been difficult for practical reasons, because the porpoise is a slippery mammal that lives in the sea, and there would have been no safe or practical way to save it at that moment.