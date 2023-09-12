Madrid. More than 400 million years ago, an insect-like animal called springtail developed a small protein that prevents its cells from freezing.

The discovery of this cellular antifreeze, published in Scientific Reports by scientists from Aarhus University, determines that the ability to survive in ice and snow developed in animals much earlier than we thought.

About 450 million years ago, at the end of the Ordovician period, the world was hot and humid. The sea was full of life. Early squid, eel-like fish, and marine worms hunted smaller animals. On the surface; However, nothing moved. The animals had not yet reached land.

The warm water created perfect living conditions for wildlife. But this would soon change. Soon after, land masses would begin to freeze and a sheet of ice would begin to spread.

The water, which had previously been warm and welcoming to wildlife, became cold and inhospitable. One species after another succumbed. In a short period, half of life had been wiped out as part of the second worst mass extinction in the history of the planet.

One of the animals that survived was the springtail, a small insect-like specimen that had developed a special strategy to combat the cold. Their cells had begun to produce proteins that could protect them.

Springtail may have been the first animal to develop antifreeze proteins. Scientists believed that fauna had started doing this much later.

“We knew that antifreeze proteins had evolved independently of each other several times during evolutionary history. Fish, insects and some spiders have them. But until we saw these results, we didn’t know that they had developed so early in the animal world,” Martin Holmstrup, professor at the Department of Ecoscience at Aarhus University and one of the researchers behind the new study, explained in a statement.

Holmstrup cares for almost 20 different species of springtails in the laboratory and they were the ones used in the experiment. He sent samples from the animals to three colleagues in Canada, who performed molecular experiments to find out when the animals first developed the antifreeze protein.

Because researchers know the DNA sequence that allows cells to make the antifreeze protein, they can look for the same sequence across species, families, and ranges. Also, calculate when the mutation that originated the gene occurred: the Ordovician period.

“Calculations show that springtails developed the antifreeze protein long before other animals. It didn’t happen with fish and insects until a million years later. Although plants and microorganisms, such as bacteria and single-celled algae, could have developed a similar mechanism even earlier,” he concluded.