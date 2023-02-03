Animals | Bobi broke a decades-old record and is now the oldest dog in the world

The previous record was valid for almost a hundred years. According to Bob’s owner, the secret of a pet’s longevity lies in a peaceful home and village environment.

in western Portugal Bob, who spends leisurely dog ​​days in the village of Conqueiros, has reportedly become the oldest dog in the world. According to the certificate of the Guinness Book of Records, the purebred Alentejo dog reached the age of 30 years and 226 days at the beginning of February, the broadcasting company said BBC on Friday.

Bob’s age has been confirmed from the Portuguese pet database maintained by the National Veterinary Association.

The previous record was valid for almost a hundred years, because in 1939 Bluey, a hairy cat who died in Australia, was 29 years and five months old when he went to the heavenly pastures.

Bob’s owner Leonel Costa says the secret to a pet’s long life lies in a peaceful home and village environment. Bobi also pops the same food as the family, although the spices that might irritate the dog’s stomach have been soaked away.

Even Bobika has not survived the ailments of old age without power, as walking has become difficult and her eyesight is no longer as good as it was in her puppy days.