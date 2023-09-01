Animals | Birds get lost in Sello’s library

Several birds have been seen in Sello’s library this summer, at best three at a time.

LITTLE BIRD visited the Sello library in Leppävaara on Friday. This has happened several times this summer, the library says.

For some reason, the birds are keen to visit the library regularly.

“At best, there have been three of them here at the same time,” library adviser Antero Pertamo tells.

The reader who photographed the bird identified the animal as a sparrow.

Birds have been well-behaved customers, and it has not been found that any harm has come from them. To prevent them from dying, the library staff has offered them water and a small snack before returning to nature.

Nature pieces don’t need book recommendations, but some human help. The library is so big that the birds can’t find their way out by themselves, says Pertamo.

“The maintenance man will come with a hawk to save them.”