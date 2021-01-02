The Gibraltar Tunnel Spider is an endangered predator that thrives in the wilderness of Andalusian forests. It is the only spider protected by EU law.

Genalguacil

Would you first a spider as a warning or a human for fear? My brother doesn’t remember that anymore.

A silky black, large spider had appeared on the floor of our father’s house in Andalusia, Spain. The brother shouted at Dad to watch.

“It looks like a villain,” Dad snarled.

He grabbed the towel, wrapped the creature gently in it, and slammed it into the yard. The origin of its strangely arthropod was not considered. Multi-haired quads, lizards and sometimes scorpions would swarm in the yard. They did not tease the retiree’s peace.

I remember when driving to a house in the Ronda Mountains in the province of Málaga.

My father died a year and a half ago. Together with my siblings, we inherit a secluded house, a sauna cottage and a couple of hectares of useful forest, which is typical of the Genaljoki valley. Cork oaks, aged chestnuts and grouped olive trees cover our hillside plot.

I look after our premises. It has been seven months since my previous visit due to a coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, local acquaintances have signaled that, at least on the surface, everything is fine.

I wonder if the house is entangled in screens.

Gibraltar Tunnel Spider, Macrothele calpeiana, is most obviously comfortable in our countries. It is the largest spider in Europe and the only spider protected by EU law.

The endangered beast must not be forcibly evicted from the corners. Killing wouldn’t go to quality I think anyway. Spiders represent an important predator of pests in the food chain.

I heard A Gibraltar tunnel web spider for the first time from a master builder known to his father who arrived to map out the needs for the renovation of a heritage house.

“I wonder if there’s a wolf spider in there,” he speculated as he peeked behind the sauna into an outdoor hood that had been out of use long ago.

The wolf, or running spider, chases its prey by running. It weaves the net only as a plug for the doorway of its nest. According to the man, the distinctive weave seemed to flutter in the forgotten rolls of toilet paper.

He then said he rescued tunnel web spiders, especially in the early hot summer mornings. Furry creatures fall into steel sinks in his yard at night and cannot escape on their own.

That’s why he raises the spiders to safety with a piece of cork oak bark. Then they hiss and rise as a means of certainty to the attacking position, gnashing their teeth.

“They also have a wonderfully shimmering, tiny row of black teeth,” praised a British nigger who lived in the valley for fifteen years.

Gibraltar Tunnel Spider, Macrothele calpeiana.­

Internet web searches have since put the immediate environment in a whole new light. On the walks, I had noticed mushroom mycelium everywhere: in the crevices of the clay pebbles of the small road, in the cavities of the trees, as I sat in the beak of the stump, and as I took support from the rhizome on the slope that led to our forest.

Judging from the pictures on the net, at least some of the silky mycelium is the creations of a tunnel web spider. The species spins milky-white gears into funnel-shaped, even meters-deep nest openings. In translucent gauze, you can hear corridor structures.

“Preferably it stays hidden. But if bad luck happens, it stings. The bite is not dangerous for humans, ”said a person familiar with forest management Paco Macías soothing.

A man familiar with the natural phenomena of the region has lived since birth in the small village of Genalguacil, one of the white villages. But he can’t tell the spider the weirder. Nor is the energetic mayor of Genalguacil.

They are so used to them. They are shunned.

Giant chestnuts, cork oaks and olive trees grow on the slopes of the Genal Valley on the outskirts of white mountain villages in southern Andalusia. The conditions provide a sheltered habitat for the endangered tunnel web spider.­

Gibraltar arthropod connoisseur Shane Shacaluga instead, it has been following tunnel web spiders for twenty years.

“Gibraltar is teeming with all kinds of spiders. They’ve fascinated me since I was a kid, ”he explains in a phone interview.

Shacaluga is not a researcher, but the University of Gibraltar is instructed to speak to him. An avid spider enthusiast will identify species for the local ornithology and natural history club, among others. He orchards different species and exchanges affiliations in Spanish arthropod communities.

Macrothele calpeianan the Latin name refers specifically to Gibraltar, Shacaluga notes. The ancient Romans knew Mount Gibraltar as Mons Calpe.

The beast, which has remained similar for millions of years, is also known as the Andalusian tunnel web spider. They are most abundant geographically indigenously here, from the peninsula of Gibraltar to the north all the way to the mountain town of Ronda.

“To survive, they need cover undergrowth and sheltered forest such as pine, cork oaks and olive groves. They often nest on the slopes and have adapted to life both along the coast and on the other hand very high in the mountains. ”

Los Alcornocales Natural Park in the provinces of Cádiz and Málaga is one great place for sightseeing.

“Based on our own and other observations, we believe the species is very vibrant in their established habitats. They can live in hundreds in a small area. Then sightings are not uncommon, ”Shacaluga explains.

Gibraltar’s tunnel web spider, macrothele calpeiana, thrives on the slopes in the shade of trees and is most abundant in the provinces of Cádiz and Málaga in Andalusia in southern Spain as well as in Gibraltar. The Gibraltar tunnel spider has woven a distinctive fishing net in front of its nest on the slopes of the Genal Mountain Valley.­

Spider has in recent years found favorable housing, at least in the Algarve in southern Portugal. In addition, individuals have moved to Central Europe with the horticultural trade.

“Live trees, such as olive trees, are exported from Spain for planting. Therefore, isolated populations have emerged in the Netherlands and Belgium, for example. They will not survive the cold climate. ”

Shacaluga stresses that the only protected spider in Europe, despite its name, should not be confused with the deadly venomous Australian heart tunnel spider.

“Macrothele calpeiana Bitten my friend’s finger. He equated the pain with a bad sting of a wasp. The holes left by the larger venom teeth break more than the venom itself. A lot of blood flowed from the finger. ”

You can only get bitten if you put your hand in the nest of a spider.

Shacalugalle I’ll tell you that I liked for a long time to see even a single individual. That’s why I kutitellut webs heinänkorsilla. The spider hasn’t bothered to see if the fly is crawling there.

“They know when you’re approaching. Even if you step lightly, the spider will sense the vibrations as a vibration. It knows the danger is coming, ”he says and laughs.

The tunnel web spider season, he says, will begin in late April as the air warms. Then the adult males spread out in search of a mating partner. Over the generations, the female has become stronger than the male. The male’s legs are longer instead.

“This makes the male run more deftly so that the female doesn’t eat it after mating,” Shacaluga says. And it is the female who keeps power in the nest. At night, it settles into prey readiness by splitting the forelegs from the cavity.

Researchers say the Gibraltar tunnel web spider may live to be 7 years old. Its average body length is 3.5 centimeters, and when the legs are included, the total length can be eight centimeters.

Chainsaw the hustle and bustle of the break greets me when I finally approach our mountain house in Andalusia after hours of driving.

Neighboring neighbors have made their farms wind up since the pandemic began. I have not identified the surrounding area.

Thick bushes have been cleared, and plush olive trees look like naked stumps after grafting. The house ruins, previously covered with deadly vines, now glow when cleaned in the sun. At the same time, several signs have appeared along the dirt road: “For sale.”

Maybe a stone has flown from a neighbor’s clearing equipment as our solar panel is cracked on the roadside. I call a repairman who tells me about his surprising rush.

Spanish customers are fleeing the coronavirus into rural shelters. Secondary villages are equipped with remote homes. The solar panel installer has his hands full of work.

I guess whether the migration phenomenon affects the tunnel web spider. Human actions, such as pesticides and construction in agriculture, destroy its natural habitat.

Our house is surprisingly clean. Fluffy spider webs swing in rooms and closets, but the nets are not woven by large creatures.

The lizards have thrived under the blankets and escaped to their liking.

A familiar builder pops in to plan the repair of the front door.

He removes the dangling threshold. It is oxidized in toast and rain. Openings covered with seits are revealed from behind.

I send Shane Shacalugalle pictures that I have taken networks on nature trails in the past and now. He confirms the tunnel web spider as the creator of almost everyone.

Others keep their distance, but one would seem to feel comfortable outside the threshold.