Animals | Bears may be encountered in Finnish nature more often now than before

The bear population has increased in this millennium. As a rule, the bear is not a danger to humans.

Of people and bear encounters are very rare in Finland, but as a result of the increase in the bear population, there have been more of them in recent decades. Research professor at the Natural Resources Center (Luke). Ilpo Kojolan according to the 21st century, none of the encounters have resulted in a person’s death, but injuries have occurred on average once a year.

According to Kojola, situations where mother bears who were in the company of cubs have been taken by surprise stand out as the background of encounters that have led to injuries. Like other bears, mothers with cubs keep their distance from people as long as they are informed in time that a person is approaching.

“Usually, the bear can hear a person, but for example very windy weather and a soft moving platform can weaken the sense of hearing. Encounters leading to accidents also highlight hunting situations where the bear has been wounded. Then the bear can become really dangerous,” Kojola points out.

The Finnish bear population grew steadily throughout the 2000s, until the growth was deliberately limited in the 2020s by granting hunters more permits to kill bears than before.

“By pruning the bear population, we aim to prevent damage,” says Kojola.

Specially in late spring and early summer, especially mother bears and cubs can be seen even close to settlements. According to Kojola, there is a clear reason behind it: they seek refuge from people, as male bears try to kill foreign cubs in order to get the female into heat again.

According to Kojola, the phenomenon has been studied a lot in Sweden and the “human shield” has a really significant effect on the survival of puppies. Namely, male bears rarely venture after females to the settlement.

Young bears also play their part in encounters between humans and bears, where a person riding a bicycle or a moped may cause an overwhelming reaction.

“These cases have not led to contact, but from a human’s point of view, it is pretty wild if the bear goes after it at speed,” says Kojola.

Also easy food may lead the bear to settlements and people. Bears are omnivorous, so they are attracted to all kinds of food and food waste – but they are especially fond of sweets, says the university lecturer in ecology and evolutionary biology Janne Sundell from the University of Helsinki.

According to Sundell, you rarely come across bears during the day, because then they often rest in dense forests.

“The bears’ resting places for the day are dense and hard-to-navigate young forest where people rarely get lost. Bears sleep for a large part of the day and move mainly at dusk and at night.”

According to Sundell, when bumping into a bear, a person should leave calmly along the route they took earlier and keep an eye on the bear at the same time. If the bear follows, you can leave a piece of clothing on the trail, for example, so that the bear can smell it and understand that it is a person.

“You can also talk to the bear or set the mobile phone to play, for example, the Porilainen march,” advises Sundell.

Last in 2010, it was estimated that there were 1,740–1,925 bears in Finland. Regional differences are large. There are the most bears in Eastern Finland, because a lot of them have moved to Finland from Russia, where there is a dense population of bears. The next most bears are in Central Finland and Ostrobothnia, says Kojola.

“There are large forest areas in these areas, where bears and people can live better side by side. There are clearly fewer bears in southwestern and southern Finland, as well as in Lapland. On the other hand, the damage caused by bears is particularly accentuated in northern reindeer herding areas: bears kill numerous reindeer every year,” says Kojola.

According to Sundell, climate change does not affect the bears significantly, as they have the ability to adapt to more southern conditions as well. Bears go into hibernation in September-November and wake up in March-May, regardless of the winter temperatures or the amount of snow.

Forest cutting, on the other hand, can disturb bears, especially in winter, if they come close to the nests. Bear cubs are born during the mother’s hibernation at the beginning of the year, and in the worst case, a frightened mother who wakes up prematurely from hibernation may even abandon her cubs. However, this is very rare in Finland.

According to Sundell, summer logging in Pienia usually does not cause any harm.

“A bear can move long distances to new food lands. As such, the bear even benefits from older logging holes, as they often contain berries, ants and other edibles,” says Sundell.