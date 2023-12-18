Animals | Bambi the cat, who had been missing for months, was found – An ingenious Airbnb gimmick helped to find it

Bambi, the cat that disappeared from Ruskesu, was finally found in Pasila, where it got “in the biggest trap ever”.

For months missing the former Bambi cat is once again loitering at home in Ruskeasu.

“Now we are happy,” says the owner family Kasper Valtakari.

Bambi slipped out of the balcony door in July. After that, several sightings of the cat were made as far as the Zoo and Etu-Töölö.

In the end, the cat was caught as a result of a large and expensive operation.

Bambi's had been observed moving in Pasila, where an attempt was made to trap it. Valtakar's wife noticed that there was an Airbnb apartment at street level right next to the place of entrapment.

The family rented an apartment where Valtakar's wife spent many nights looking for the cat. He placed food next to the door and left the door open. Finally, the cat trotted through the door.

The first time, Bambi still had time to sneak back out, but on Friday night he finally jumped. The cat was inside and the door was slammed shut.

“It was expensive, but it was worth it,” says Valtakari.

“The biggest trap ever.”

Bambi's missing notices are posted all around. You can now happily tear them away, says Valtakari.

Numerous townspeople wanted to help the family find the cat. One rented a game camera and reported on the cat's movements, the other brought food to the trap. When Bambi was finally brought home, Valtakar had dozens of people involved in the case on his list to whom he could send a message about it.

The only sign of the months spent outside are the slightly hardened trail soles, says Valtakari.

“It's quite tame, cuddly and really enjoys being petted.”

And of course, Bambi still gets tired. It is not interested in exterior doors at the moment. In case of the future, Bambi will now get a locator, with which the cat can be found quickly if it sneaks out again in the summer.

