In a brand new study Published on Biological Reviewsthe situation of endangered animals was assessed, and the result was disconcerting despite all the efforts being made to contain these numbers.

A new report on the extent of biodiversity loss across the planet has revealed that nearly half of the animal species on Earth are currently in decline, and this staggering depletion of populations is largely, according to researchers. due to habitat degradation by human activitywhich points to an “anthropocene extinction crisis”.

Traditionally, the extent of this crisis has been monitored using the Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, which assigns each species a conservation category, and again according to this system, about 28% of the creatures are currently threatened with extinction.

The current situation of endangered animals

To provide a more nuanced look at the situation, the study authors looked at changes in the population density of more than 71,000 species spanning all five vertebrate groups (mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish) and insects. Their results showed that 48% of species are currently in population declinewith 49% rated as stable and alone 3% increase in population size.

“This new method of study and analysis on a global scale provides a clearer picture of the true extent of the global erosion of biodiversity that the traditional approach cannot offer”

said thestudy authorThe dr. Daniel Pincheira-Donosoin a declaration.

“Nearly half of the animals on Earth for which assessments are available are currently in decline. To make matters worse, many of the animal species thought not to be threatened with extinction are actually declining.

added co-author Catherine Finn, on the discussion of endangered animals.

In total, 33% of the species classified as “non-threatened” by the Red List are in declinesuggesting that many of those considered safe may actually be declining, ultimately increasing the final number of endangered animals

“If those trends don’t abate, another 2,136 species could be threatened in the near future”

the researchers explain.

Analyzing their data, the study authors note that the most endangered animal populations are collapsing are found in tropical regions, with greater stability and increases observed in temperate areas of the globe. They also found that some taxonomic groups are in deeper trouble than others, with 63% of amphibian species in decline compared to 28% for reptiles.

“The level of species experiencing population declines exceeds that of population increases by an alarming margin. The scenario shown by these population trajectories is of great concern as it represents an actual loss of biodiversity, rather than a turnover.”

the researchers write.

Taken together, they say these results represent “another sign that global biodiversity is entering what some are calling a sixth mass extinctionwith ecosystem heterogeneity and functioning, the persistence of biodiversity and human well-being increasingly under threat.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!