We assume that they will always be there, but what about:

every hour three species of animals and plants disappear, 150 every day and between 18,000 and 55,000 a year, according to the United Nations (UN). Some of them even before being described by science. We cannot afford this drain on biodiversity, this tremendous impoverishment of the planet and therefore of our lives. ‘We need you’, a book of

Jose Luis Gallego illustrated by

Xavier Macpherson, is a wake-up call addressed to children, who may be in time to solve some of the environmental disasters that their parents and grandparents are leaving them.

In the pages of ‘We need you’,

published by La Galera publishing house with the institutional support of WWF, eleven animals go directly to readers (young or of any age, eye) to expose the problems they face in their day to day, and even give them advice to help them in their conservation. Sometimes simple gestures are enough: not leaving lights on unnecessarily means giving polar bears a wire, and not falling asleep in the shower or flushing wipes in the toilet is equivalent to a higher quality aquatic environment for otters, for example.

It is urgent that children know this connection between our daily activities and the good health of biodiversity, that they are aware that we all share a planet in which neither an elephant, nor a polar bear, nor a koala, nor a dolphin, nor an Iberian lynx, nor a bat, nor a butterfly, nor an otter, nor an orangutan, not a clown fish, not a sparrow (the eleven species chosen to ask for help in ‘We Need You’).

«Human beings are being left alone on the planet. And the main responsible are ourselves.

Our behavior towards nature is causing a massive extinction of species. That is why we must react “, warns José Luis Gallego, head of the environmental area of ​​El Confidencial and collaborator of the radio program ‘Julia en la Onda’ of Onda Cero. And so much: according to WWF, world populations of wild animals have been reduced by half in the last fifty years.

«Nature needs us and

all people, regardless of age, have a role to play. For this reason, girls and boys from all over the world have started to act, at home, in class or anywhere, aware that it is essential to change the way we shop, what we eat or how we move «, he writes in the prologue

Juan Carlos del Olmo, Secretary General of WWF Spain.

THE BOOK Qualification

‘We need you’

Author

Jose Luis Gallego

Illustrations

Xavier Macpherson

Editorial

The gallery

pages

44 (24.5 X 24.5, hardbound)

Price

€ 17.50

This current of interest and rebellion in the young public has been perfectly captured by José Luis Gallego, veteran environmental disseminator and enthusiastic propagator of the wonders of nature, always with the antenna perfectly focused; I’ve been hearing him say for a long time, and how right he is, that he

It is not addressed to the convinced, but to the skeptics and the disbelievers, and especially to children.

This book is an unbeatable opportunity to encourage children to take an interest in nature …

And reading!