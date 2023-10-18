Animals on the African savannah are more terrified of hearing humans chattering than of lions growling. A group of researchers has just demonstrated that practically all species, from elephants to warthogs, start running more and faster when they hear voices than when they hear the great predator of the jungle. The work, focused on the so-called ecology of fear and its consequences on animal behavior, adds another impact of the mere presence of people in the natural environment.

The lion is the largest predator in Africa. Its mere presence modulates the behavior of the rest of the animals. But above it, there are humans who for millennia have hunted other living beings on a scale that makes them super predators. A work published a few years ago estimated that the human predation rate was 10 times higher than that of large carnivores. Starting from this reality, a group of ecologists wanted to see how the animals of the Greater Kruger National Park (not related to the Kruger Park, also in South Africa) reacted to the sound of both threats. To carry out the study, they deployed several camera and speaker systems near ponds or pools of water that reproduced human conversations (no screams) or lion growls (no roars) when an animal approached to drink. The design of the experiment was completed with other moments in which the animals heard hunting dogs or gunshots and, as a control measure, birdsong. All sounds were emitted at the same level, 60 decibels.

The results of the work, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, are conclusive: After more than 15,000 videos, it turns out that animals are twice as likely to run and abandon water holes when they hear humans than if they hear lions or hunting sounds. The pattern was reproduced in 18 of the 19 species that passed through the ponds. Giraffes, leopards, hyenas, zebras, kudus, wild boars, impalas… they all run away more from a talking person than from growling lions. Only wild dogs or African wild dogs tended to flee more from felines. But the biologist at the University of Western Ontario (Canada), Liana Y. Zanette, first author of the research, clarifies the exception: “It could make sense because lions chase African wild dogs and would actively search for them to kill them. However, we are not sure about the robustness of these patterns. They were not statistically significant because we got very few videos of African wild dogs,” she says. Specifically, they were only recorded 13 times, compared to hundreds of times for other species.

The researchers refined their observations and were also able to measure how terrified the animals fled: In general, they abandoned the ponds and their precious water 40% faster when they heard humans than when they heard lions. Here, again, the fear of felines coincides with the fear of dogs or recordings of hunters shooting. Even the largest of the savanna, elephants and rhinos, although they took it more calmly, fled faster from people than from cats. In fact, they recorded more than one elephant that, upon hearing a lion, went furious against the speaker, destroying it. Something they never did when listening to a human voice.

Only wild dogs, African wild dogs, flee more from lions than from humans. But the sample, only a dozen recordings, reduces the scope of the exception. Daniel_Rosengren

Two pieces of information can give context to the relevance of these results: this enormous park was one of the first to prohibit hunting within it several decades ago (although the problem of poaching still exists). So the fear of human hunters should have waned. On the other hand, the Greater Kruger National Park is one of those with the highest concentration of lions, being, in fact, a base for the reintroduction of this feline in other areas where it became extinct. Although the experiment would have to be repeated in other parts of Africa, studies with human voices in other latitudes had already shown that the common badger in the forests of the United Kingdom, white tail deer in the United States, or wallabies in Australia, flee more from humans than from their natural predators. “Accumulating evidence shows that wildlife everywhere fears humans, all humans, far more than any other predator on the planet,” declares the Canadian scientist.

Zanette has been researching for years in a field of animal biology known as the ecology of fear. This fear, which humans of the past shared, continues to be one of the driving forces of life. That so many animals move away from possibly the only source of water they have for miles around in the middle of the dry season in the savannah (when the experiments were carried out) comes at a great cost and shows the power of fear to shape behavior. Predators not only limit prey populations through physical elimination, several studies have shown that the stress they induce in prey has consequences such as reduced reproductive success. “We have also demonstrated in other works that fear itself can have cascading effects with repercussions throughout the entire food chain,” says Zanette.

In the study’s conclusions, its authors write a paragraph with profound implications: “If wildlife does not differentiate between humans engaged in benign or lethal activities, for example, photographic tourism versus hunting, then the considerable ecological impacts that “They have now been shown to be caused by fear of humans resulting from exposure to even benevolent humans.” Michael Clinchy, also a biologist from the same Canadian university, co-author of this research, recalls in a note: “There is a belief that animals will get used to humans if they are not hunted. But we have shown that this is not the case.” In fact, he adds, “fear of humans is deep-rooted and omnipresent, so we need to start thinking about this for conservation.”

If the mere presence of humans, beyond their intentions and actions, has such an impact, the idea of ​​​​prohibiting and limiting the interaction between humans and animals to a minimum as a conservation strategy could emerge. But Zanette warns of the dangers that such an extreme option could have: “When parks are funded by taxpayers, as in Europe and North America, it is perfectly possible to close large sections, and it is done, but it is not an option in Africa, because having no visitors means no money and poachers will invade, killing all the animals.” So, after remembering what that would entail, the Canadian scientist makes one last request: “The worst thing that can happen to Africa’s parks and protected areas is that tourists stop going, so tell readers to keep going there.” and encourage more people to go.”

