The number and size of snakes in Mallorca is increasing at an alarming rate. Experts only warn of the effects on the island.

Palma de Mallorca – A researcher’s recent discovery in Mallorca is cause for concern. Scientists and conservationists warn: Snakes are not only growing on the island, they are also getting bigger. This has consequences for the local wildlife.

Experts warn: the growing threat of giant snakes in Mallorca

A researcher has loud Diario de Mallorca recently discovered a 1.60 meter specimen of a horseshoe snake. And the giant specimen is not even a record holder: the largest Mallorcan snake is said to have been 1.85 meters long. This is remarkable as the average size of this species of snake is usually only about 60 to 70 centimeters.

The snakes were originally brought to the island by humans, mostly by transporting olive trees from Andalusia. Since they have no natural predators on the island, they multiply rapidly and get bigger and bigger.

This has led to the endangered species protection agency setting up traps to contain the population. Unfortunately, these efforts have not been sufficient so far. The increasing size and numbers of snakes pose a serious threat to the native Balearic Lizard, which is on the brink of extinction.

This is what you should do if you encounter a snake in Mallorca

Although the snakes on the island are not poisonous to humans, they can still bite. If you find a snake, you can catch it with a bucket and inform the authorities. The species protection authority provides special traps that can be rented for a fee of 20 euros. These traps are loaded with mice and are easy to set up. In addition there is information brochureswhich help to identify more species of snakes.

Similar incidents have also been observed in other parts of the world, such as the repeated discovery of a poisonous snake in Bremerhaven.