Animals | Animal videos are spreading on Instagram and Tiktok, the main stars of which are seriously ill

The videos circulating on social media entertain millions, even though some of the animals appearing in them suffer. The world of animal videos can also lead people to acquire pets that have been bred to be sicker, experts fear.
Annina Vainio, Tuija Sorjanen
2:00 am | Updated 10:25
On video the head of a small, teddy bear-looking dog sticks out of a pink handbag. It travels on a conveyor belt next to a large roller bag.
In the second picture, the same dog appears wrapped in a scarf. It has been dressed in countless pictures and videos.
#Animals #Animal #videos #spreading #Instagram #Tiktok #main #stars #ill
Leave a Reply