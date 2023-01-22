Animals | Animal videos are spreading on Instagram and Tiktok, the main stars of which are seriously ill

Animal videos spread especially on Instagram and Tiktok. Amongst others, the cat known as Grumpy Cat and the Jiffpom dog have become influential in the animal world. On the right, a screenshot from a Tiktok video where the dog has been treated to the color of the fictional Grinch character.

The videos circulating on social media entertain millions, even though some of the animals appearing in them suffer. The world of animal videos can also lead people to acquire pets that have been bred to be sicker, experts fear.

On video the head of a small, teddy bear-looking dog sticks out of a pink handbag. It travels on a conveyor belt next to a large roller bag.

In the second picture, the same dog appears wrapped in a scarf. It has been dressed in countless pictures and videos.