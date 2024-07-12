Animals | An old man-looking bat was found in the mill

Animals|The balding old bat appeared after several years of disappearing tricks.

Immediately I thought it was Nestori, says the academy researcher Thomas Lilley.

At the end of June, he was with his research group at the Nautelankoski museum’s water mill in Liedo. There was also an old acquaintance, Nautelan’s Nestori, whose ears were beginning to be ragged from frostbite. The face also became bald, the fur had thinned. In the picture taken with the mill, Nestor’s lips, buttoning eyes and the edge of his forehead stand out well.

However, it is not an old man, but an old waterfowl.

According to the researcher, Nestori stays quite calmly with the researchers and does not run away – at least as much as some of his species.

“It’s amazing that it’s still able to prey,” notes Lilley. However, ears are needed for echo sounding and hunting insects. The food has obviously been enough, because Nestori doesn’t look tired.

Nestor is, according to Lilley’s estimate, up to 21 years old. It’s apparently the all-time world record for a hydrofoil.

In the bat field, the record “known by everyone” is the 41-year-old giant whiskered wing ringed in Siberia, which is a common species in Finland as well.

To be a world record senior, Nestori has still been able to catch well. The residents of Lieto mill leave after sunset.

Investigator was there when Nestori was ringed for the first time in 2008. Even then, the animal was missing the black spot under the chin, which a young waterfowl should have. From this we can conclude that it was at least 4–5 years old at the time, says Lilley.

Nestori has lived in the same place all his life. Under the tin roof of the mill, it has been warm enough for the bat colony and the summer chicks.

In winter, bats migrate rock fissures to such cool and damp places to hibernate. In Nestor’s case, hibernation takes place in apparently harsh conditions, judging by its ears, which have taken a bit of a hit from the frost.

“At the end of summer, waterfowl can go to empty birdhouses during the day, where they can save energy for the winter,” says Lilley. It is cooler in the birdhouse than, for example, in the attic of a water mill, so the bat can lower its body temperature.

Nestor is probably the bat that has given the most to science in Finland. It has been involved in numerous studies, now also fresh in 2024.

It has also been involved in tire inspections in 2009, 2014 (twice), 2015 and 2019.

As a waterfowl, it is part of a fairly common bat species in Finland. Other particularly common species are the northern bat, the long-eared bat, the whiskered wing and the great whiskered wing. Even rarer species are seen: in Helsinki, it was treated in 2022 sudden compulsion.

Tanya Troitsky (oik) and Melissa Meierhofer from the BatLab Finland research group working at the mill in Liedo. Actually, the research group works in the Central Museum of Natural Sciences (Luomus).

Lilley senses that Nestori is more than happy to be involved in the research work, when its fellow species sometimes start to play host.

“Nestori stays [paikalleen], just look. But I don’t know if I can [Nestoria] in this way humanizes.”

It is not entirely unusual for the same bats to occasionally come across at work. A couple of years ago, Lilley visited the “bat house” known as the “bat house” in Kaarina, where one familiar female individual was still found.

How about which bat myths arouse criticism in the researcher?

“Maybe it’s that the bats are scary – that they’re vampire bats.”

A vampire bat means a blood-sucking bat. There are only three species in Central and Southern Europe, and even only one of them qualifies for mammalian blood.

“Only one of the 1,400 species is suitable for human blood,” sums up Lilley. “There are also fruit bats, and for example, without agave pollinating bats, we wouldn’t have tequila.”