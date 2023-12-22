Animals | An injured wild boar is running around in Northeast Helsinki, the police urges people to avoid going outside

According to the police, an injured wild boar can be very dangerous.

Injured A wild boar is running around in Northeast Helsinki, says the Helsinki police message service in X.

The police are looking for a wild boar in the area between Pihlajamäki, Savela and Pukinmäki. An injured wild boar is dangerous when encountered, and the police ask people to avoid moving outdoors in the area.

The Helsinki police tell HS that a wild boar was hit by a car on Vanha Helsingintie.

The plan is to kill the wild boar.

“It is classified as very dangerous when injured, there are no alternatives,” says the inspector Timo Viipuri from the Helsinki police.

According to Viipur, the movement of wild boars in Helsinki is extremely rare.