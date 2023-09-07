Exceptional pink bow al Biopark of Rome where is born a female Grevy’s zebra, a species that risks disappearing from the planet. The birth took place in the night between 2 and 3 September, the mother Bella did everything by herself: in the morning the guardians of the herbivorous department found the little one standing, alert and in excellent health. The Bioparco explains that these days the filly is always next to her nursing mother and that the color of her stripes is more brownish, while when she is an adult she will take on black and white.

There Beautiful mom was born in 2006 in Living Nature Park of Verona, the father Kye has not been present at the Biopark since June because he was transferred to the zoo of Ostrava, in the Czech Republic, as part of a conservation project for the species, given the importance of the genetic line of the two females present at the Biopark . In fact, in the enclosure there is also Janinka, 17 years old, from a French zoological structure.

Compared to the common zebra, the Grevy’s zebra has narrower, thinner and denser stripes, is taller and has larger ears. “We are very happy for this birth which – underlines the President of the Bioparco Foundation, Paola Palanza – contributes to the conservation programs of this species, considered to be at serious risk of extinction”. Palanza explains that “the Grevy’s zebra is in fact indicated as Endangered in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species” and that “the population of these animals has suffered a reduction of 80% in the last thirty years and currently there are only two thousand animals present in nature”.

“The main threats to this animal – continues Palanza – are competition with domestic livestock, scarcity of food resources and drought, but also the transmission of diseases from domestic livestock, the reduction of habitat as well as poaching” are critical issues that are leading these zebras to extinction.

“The Bioparco of Rome – adds Palanza – actively participates in the protection of the Grevy’s zebra through adherence to the EEP conservation program (Eaza Ex-situ Programme), coordinated by the European Union Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), to contribute to the possible restocking of national parks and nature reserves in Africa”.

For the new General Manager of the Biopark, the biologist Lucia Venturi, “a birth is good news for the Biopark and a positive sign for the defense of the species and it encourages us in initiatives to promote biodiversity and environmental sustainability”.