Animals | An alligator was pulled from a park lake in New York, believed to be an abandoned pet

A park employee found the ill-conditioned and sleepy alligator.

Park worker found an alligator in New York’s Prospect Park on Sunday morning. The park is located in the borough of Brooklyn.

The alligator was pulled out of the park’s lake with the help of several people, says a spokesman for Rangers Park The New York Times -magazine (NYT).

According to the spokesman, the animal was in poor condition and very limp.

Alligator was taken to an animal care center in Brooklyn, communications director Katy Hansen tells NYT. From there, it continued on its way to the Bronx Zoo on Sunday.

Zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli reports that the alligator is still under investigation.

According to Hansen, the alligator was already the sixth that Animal Care Centers has helped save in New York in a few years.

“People take exotic animals when they are small and cute. And guess what? Then they grow,” he says.

The now rescued alligator was four feet or about 120 centimeters long.

of Florida of the university’s assistant professor of veterinary medicine by Jim Wellehan according to the size of the lake is suitable for an alligator.

“The temperature of the lake is not so good,” he tells The New York Times.

Alligators thrive in fresh waters with a temperature of around 20-30 degrees Celsius.

The lake in Prospect Park is more than two meters deep and has a size of 55 hectares. It is not known what the temperature of the lake was on Sunday.

According to Wellehan, the rescued animal in the photo looked noticeably under-conditioned and emaciated.

British the BBC according to the alligator is named Godzilla.

In the southeastern United States, such as warm-climate Florida and Louisiana, alligators live in the wild. On Sunday, the air temperature in New York, located further north, was nine degrees Celsius.

It is not known how the alligator ended up in the lake. The animal did not harm anyone.

The authorities have warned residents not to release wild animals into city parks, reports the BBC. It is not only illegal but can also lead to the loss of native fauna and deterioration of water quality.

Read more: The video shows how the alligators survived the ice in the cold of the United States

Correction 21.2. at 13:07: The alligator was not four meters but four feet (ft) in size.