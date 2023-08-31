Animals abused, current laws are not enough. The opinion of the lawyer Giada Bernandi, at the forefront of defending their rights

“Anyone who commits horrendous crimes against animals is a socially dangerous subject regardless of age. We need an intervention by the institutions, which are too often absent or inert. Tolerance is over”.

Do not use half measures, Jade Bernardilawyer of the Rome court who has been in the front line in defense of the animal rightswho has dozens of proceedings to his credit and a civil commitment that has continued interminably for years: “these behaviors reveal a worrying moral drift: and are we surprised by gang rapes and episodes like those in Palermo? Families are missing, a code is missing morality. A society that kills for amusement is a society that goes adrift”.

Faced with the latest cases of gratuitous violence, Bernardi is disconcerted. His Animal Justice Law Firm makes about ten complaints every month “but if necessary we are structured to make hundreds.

“Many people are becoming increasingly sensitive, the courts are also recognizing the biological damage as a result of complaints: for example, it happened against an animal boarding house in Turin where a girl had left her bull terrier, finding it injured and seeing herself forced to amputate her phalanx -advocate Bernardi continues- Here she was recognized not only for the biological damage, but also for the moral one, or rather the pain and suffering suffered for a being that one loves”.

The judiciary, therefore, is moving towards a direction of greater sensitivity, even if “in the case of pensions, the same legislation of the civil code regarding deposits applies”. Animals are still considered as objects, the penalties are negligible, for one maltreatment is likely from 3 to 18 monthsFor kill from 4 to 24 months. 1 year and 6 months for the man who kicked Olga to death. But something is starting to move.

“After a 5-year trial, the person responsible for kicking to death the bloodhound Olga, who approached her 50-kilo bullmastiff, received 1 year and 6 months in prison. This is a milestone, a very important precedent ”. One wonders about this wave of gratuitous violence.

