Animals A young whale swam tens of thousands of miles in the wrong direction and ended up in the Mediterranean, where there is no food for it

It is hoped that the whale will soon find its way back to its home region of the Pacific Ocean.

In the Mediterranean A young gray whale has been seen off the coast of France, according to Reuters. The individual has strayed tens of thousands of miles from their natural habitat.

Traditionally, gray whales migrate along the North American coast in the Pacific Ocean.

The whale, about two years old and eight meters long, entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar, after which it navigated through the coast of Morocco to the nearby waters of Italy and France.

News agency According to Reuters, the whale named Wally is likely to suffer from malnutrition because it cannot find suitable food in the Mediterranean.

Scientists believe climate change may have contributed to the whale’s navigational error.

The whale is now on its way to Spain. It is hoped to find its way to the Atlantic and from there to its homeland. The last time a whale was spotted in the Mediterranean was in 2010.