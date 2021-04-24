Animals A wild tiger attacked a village in China: “Suddenly I heard an animal roar”

The Siberian tiger is the largest cat beast in the world and a highly endangered species.

Wild a Amur or Siberian tiger attacked one person and caused material damage in a village near the town of Mishan in Heilongjiang province in northeast China on Friday.

According to Chinese state-owned television company CCTV, the first sightings of the tiger were made on Friday morning.

“I woke up in the morning and went to the yard. Suddenly I heard the animal roar. I didn’t know what it was, so I ran away and saw a tiger. Then I escaped and went to my home and told my family about the tiger, ”said the village resident Zhang Shouzhi For CCTV.

Human settlement a nearby stray tiger broke at least one car window. Later, the animal attacked a villager who worked in the field. He was taken to hospital for his injuries.

After several hours, the authorities caught the tiger with a stun gun. The animal is subjected to a health inspection, after which the authorities consider releasing it back into the wild.

Eyewitnesses according to the tiger was about two meters long, meaning it is a large adult. The Siberian tiger is the largest cat beast in the world and a highly endangered species. An adult male tiger can weigh nearly 300 pounds, says Korkeasaari Zoo.

As late as the 1940s, Siberian tigers lived in the wild for only about 40 individuals. Since then, the strain has risen to more than 500 individuals. About 450 individuals live Siberian tigers in the zoos, says Korkeasaari.