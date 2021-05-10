Animals A whale wandered into European waters again: a gray whale got stuck in the Thames canal flowing through London

The bay whale was eventually detached using pontoons. A young whale also recently wandered into the Mediterranean.

Young the cetacean lost its way over the Thames River in Britain over the weekend and got stuck in the concrete bottom of the canal west of London, according to Reuters.

Rescue personnel were allowed to detach a whale about three feet long the night before Monday. The animal was transported on pontoons a couple of miles away.

The whale seemed to be able to swim normally in the river, but its life is still under threat. Normally, cetaceans do not swim in British rivers because they do not find enough food.

The animal is believed to have strayed into the Thames flowing through London from its habitat in the North Sea. The animal should swim in the river for another 200 miles to get back into the sea.

Bay whales are the smallest whales and can grow to 11 meters in length and weigh about 10,000 kilograms.

The bay whale stuck in the canal was irrigated on Sunday.­

Also In the Mediterranean, the French coast is a lost whale seen in May. The young gray whale is believed to have strayed tens of thousands of miles from its natural habitat, Reuters says.

The whale, about two years old and eight meters long, entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar, after which it navigated through the coast of Morocco to the nearby waters of Italy and France.