Animals | A turtle was found in the Kouvola forest – Saima Toikka took it to the vet

The turtle crouched in a fairly dense forest, near the Rekola dog park.

From Kouvola a turtle was unexpectedly found in the forest on Tuesday.

When from Kouvola Saima Toikka saw an update on Facebook about the discovery, he immediately decided to take the turtle out of the wild and take it to the vet. He guessed that maybe the turtle had just gone into hibernation and could still be saved.

“I started to feel a little sorry for that turtle, so I thought I'd go get it,” says Toikka.

The exact location of the tortoise was next to the fence of the Rekola dog park near the Kuusankoski sports park, in a fairly dense forest.

The turtle's finder had already put the turtle in a plastic bag. When Toikka got there on Wednesday morning, the bag was covered by a layer of snow. However, the turtle was still in place. It had its head and legs partially covered by a shield.

Tokka took the turtle to a local vet. The next morning the doctor called and said the turtle was dead.

“The doctor said the turtle died a long time ago.”

At least for the time being, the turtle remained in the custody of the veterinarian.

No one has yet registered as a turtle owner. If it has run away from someone, taking it to the vet can make it possible to find out about the death and thus give it a proper burial.

“Turtles are quite lively, however, when you turn your back, it may already be hidden. If the turtle has been, for example, on the summer lawn, it could have sneaked out of there and ended up in the forest,” Toikka says.

Another possibility is that someone has abandoned the villain in the forest.