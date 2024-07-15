Animals | A “sharp click” attracted attention in Tampere when the police killed the deer

Animals|The emergency center received information about Kolar on Monday after two in the afternoon. No people were injured in the crash.

15.7. 18:51

Police had to euthanize a deer injured in a sheet metal collision on Tampere’s Messukylänkatu. The emergency center received information about Kolar on Monday after two in the afternoon, and the police patrol arrived at the scene at half past three.

The sound of a police gun attracted attention. Aamulehti reader who was there Jani Airola says that he saw the situation.

Airola says that he drove past the Messukylä church and was at a traffic light when he saw a police car stopped on the road. At first he thought it was a police raid.

“Then there was a very clear click of a pistol, a pistol or a rifle being fired with. At that point, I started to see what the name of the job was and whether I should go somewhere else.”

Aerosol says that the police had their backs to the road and shot towards the forest.

“It occurred to me that an animal had jumped in front of the car and the police had come to stop it or something similar. Because the policeman was wearing hearing protection, it seemed that he had been prepared for a shooting situation.”

Airola adds that he heard the click even though his car windows were closed.

“So sharp a click that it was nothing more than the sound of a firearm.”

The police situation center confirms that it was specifically a traffic accident in which the deer was injured and left stranded, which is why the police had to stop it. No people were injured in the accident.