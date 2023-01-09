Animals | A Saimaan grouse died in a fishing net in Pihlajavedi

A fisherman reported the dead seal on Monday.

Last winter the born Saimaan grouse died in a fishing net in Savonlinna’s Pihlajavedi, Metsähallitus informs.

The fisherman reported the roe caught in the walleye net to Metsähallitus on Monday. The net was about 12 meters deep and its knot spacing was 50 millimeters, the thickness of the wire was 0.17 millimeters, the height was three meters and the length was 60 meters, says Metsähallitus.

The dead animal is sent to the Food Agency for an autopsy.

The Saimaa fur seal is one of the world’s rarest seals and is highly endangered. The size of the stock is currently around 430–440 individuals, says Metsähallitus. In recent years, around 90 chicks have been born each year.

In addition to fishing, the Saimaa norpe is threatened by, among other things, climate change and other human-caused activities, such as construction.