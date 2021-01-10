Animals A rare bat was found in the Helsinki office: This is the first observation of a kimola bat in winter time in Finland

This bat individual is the first kimola to be observed in Finland during the winter season. In general, kimola bats overwinter in Central and Western Europe. The bat found in Munkkiniemi got a wintering place in a cave in front of Helsinki.

In Helsinki is known to be wintering for the first time a rare bat species, the kimola, says Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital in its bulletin.

Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital ended up in December with a female chimpanzee. The bat had been found flying in the lobby of a monk building. According to the Wildlife Hospital, the bat might have found a good resting place in the part of the building to be renovated, and as the renovation work continued, it had fled to the lobby.

Employees of the office located in the building had alerted for help, and the kimola escort was taken to Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital. There it was found to be in good condition but hungry.

“As insectivores, bats do not find enough food in winter nature. Therefore, they spend the winter hibernating in a place where the temperature stays a few degrees above zero. The kimola bundle found in Munkkiniemi may not have been put to sleep yet and it ate the flour worms offered to it with good appetite, ”says the wildlife hospital in its release.

Particular The bat individual is the first kimola to be observed in Finland during the winter season.

“In southern Finland, kimola bats are on the northern borders of their range, and the warming of winters has made it possible to try wintering here. The species is originally from mountainous areas and winters in an urban environment, typically in tall buildings, such as the Munkkiniemi building, ”says the bat researcher in the press release. Ville Vasko From the Central Museum of Natural History.

The kite wintering mainly in Central and Western Europe, according to the Finnish Bat Science Association pages. For this individual, the wildlife hospital found a suitable wintering place in a cave on an island off Helsinki. In the press release, Vasko describes the cave as a place where bats are known to overwinter anyway. The cave is also lockable to prevent unauthorized people from being disturbed by the bat’s hibernation.

Prior to transport to the archipelago, the young female bat was ringed and measured.

Kimolepakko was ringed and taken to a safe wintering place in the Helsinki archipelago.­

The first once in Finland, a kimolo bat was ringed in 2015. Helsingin Sanomat said thenthat a rare bat was found on top of a fuel tank in Vuosaari, Helsinki. This individual, too, first enjoyed an abundance of mealworms in a wildlife hospital before being released into the wild.

Only minor observations have been made of the species using sonar. The bat found in Munkkiniemi is only the Fifth Kimola bat ringed in Finland. To date, one observation has been made in Finland on reproductive communities formed by females, in Tampere at the beginning of the 20th century. Since then, according to the Finnish Bat Science Association, no breeding colonies or clearly reproducing individuals have been found in Finland.

“Possibly now that the winters have warmed up, the kimola is spreading here to the north and is starting to overwinter here with us,” Vasko estimates in the press release.