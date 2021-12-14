Animals A “proposal” came from the upper level and suddenly yuan began to flow into Ähtäri – this is how the zoo is going to collect nearly a million and save the pandas

The zoo is now seeking donations to continue operations. The embassy encouraged Chinese companies to support the project.

Ähtäri the two zoos in the zoo now live partly on donations from finnish and chinese people and companies. The issue was raised at a press conference in Helsinki, which was attended by the zoo, the Chinese Embassy and an association of Chinese companies operating in Finland.

Chairman of the Board of Zoo Companies Risto Sivonen said financial support for the park is now important first aid in the current situation. Pandojen’s annual costs are one and a half million euros, of which the park can cover 600,000 euros.

Thus, the park is now developing a model for generating EUR 900 000 in other income, in particular donations.

“This requires Finnish and Chinese companies and private people and state help,” he said.

To date, the park has received more than half a million euros in donations from various companies, which has brought a respite.

The panda agreement between Finland and China is fifteen years old, four of which have now passed, as the pandas came to Finland in January 2018. The corona pandemic has taxed the number of visitors to the zoo.

According to Sivonen, for example, a Finnish company can enter into an agreement with the zoo, where it can receive the right to use the logo in return for support. The foundation is also on the grounds, he noted.

“The focus is also on a potential state contribution that is not yet known,” he said. He also said the zoo minimizes all its expenses.

Sponsor model appears to be the fastest way to get support for pandas at Ähtäri Zoo, also estimated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The zoo said on Monday that it has involved Chinese companies in supporting the survival of pandas in Finland.

“In this situation, this is definitely the only option,” says the communications director Janne Impiö from the Ministry.

The Ministry and its Chief of Staff Jaana Husu-Kallio have been active in the matter. According to Impiö, the hope has been that the zoo will have Finnish companies behind the pandas, and the ministry has been in contact with the companies.

At the press conference on Tuesday, the Chinese Ambassador to Finland Chen Li encouraged businesses and individuals to support pandas. He mentioned that the embassy has also donated, but did not say the amount. In particular, he hoped that the panda duo would have a puppy next year and the same is hoped for in Ähtäri.

Director of the Finnish branch of the Chinese Cosco Shipping Song Mingjun said his company would donate 300,000 euros and hope that the pandas could stay in Finland. He also represents an association of Chinese companies operating in Finland and encouraged his member associations to help.

What the ministry thinks that supporters seem to have been found in Chinese companies?

“Of course, Ähtäri can get its own supporters. If they think it is best that Chinese companies could also support, that is, of course, their business, ”says Impiö.

According to Impiö, the ministry does not see a problem in the fact that the supporters are Chinese companies.

The state has supported the zoo with an appropriation of 200,000 euros, but no more can be given according to the state aid regulations.

Is it is possible and even probable that the proposal to support the zoo would have come from a higher level for Chinese companies. This is the opinion of a professor at the East Asian Research and Training Center interviewed by STT Lauri Paltemaa on Monday.

“Somehow, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has become an order or suggestion that the embassy be exploring ways in which Chinese companies operating in Finland could help in this case,” he said.

The panda duo is in Ähtäri with a 15-year lease. China “lends” pandas to other countries. The sending of animals has been called pandadiplomy.