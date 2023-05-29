Animals | A milk whale was spotted in Sweden, which has previously been suspected in Norway of being a Russian spy

The whale named “Hvaldimir” was seen in Norway in 2019, when its harness pointing to St. Petersburg sparked speculation of espionage.

29.5. 20:00 | Updated 29.5. 20:30

Swedish in Hunnebostrand, on the southwest coast, a milk whale has been rescued after it got caught in a rope. The matter has been reported by, among other things Swedish public broadcasting company SVT and news agency AFP.

The milk whale is a rare sight in the area, as the nearest milk whale population is far to the north, in the archipelago of Norway’s Väippuvuorti.

The individual is estimated to be the same whale that was previously spotted in Norway. At the time, the individual’s harness sparked speculation about spying for Russia.

Milk whale was rescued on Sunday. On Monday, it was said to be probably the same individual that has been spotted in Norway before.

A marine biologist from the Onewhale organization that followed whale movements Sebastian Strand told AFP that the whale is rapidly moving away from its natural habitat. The reason is unknown.

“It could be due to hormones that drive it to look for a mate. Or it could be loneliness, because milk whales are a very social species,” said Strand.

According to estimates, the whale has not seen another milk whale for more than four years. For the last three years, the whale has been moving down the coast of Norway. In recent months, it has unexpectedly picked up speed and continued to Sweden.

Milk whale was observed for the first time in Norway’s northernmost county, Finnmark, in April 2019.

It was wearing a harness that, according to AFP, had the text “Peter’s equipment” and a tripod suitable for a camera. Experts from the Norwegian Fisheries Authority removed the harness. According to experts, the milk whale may have escaped from the facility because it seemed to be used to people.

News about the discovery in 2019 of the Norwegian public broadcasting company NRK the marine biology professor interviewed stated that the background could be the Russian navy.

“If the whale has come from Russia, which there is reason to believe, this has not been done by Russian scientists but by the Russian navy”, professor Martin Biuw commented to NRK.

Suspicions of spying with a whale were subsequently raised several times. The whale was named “Hvaldimir” in reference to the Norwegian word for whale and the presumed Russian origin of the individual.

Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten according to the Norwegian security police PST investigated the matter and estimated that Hvaldimir had probably not received spy training.

Hvaldimir has been speculated According to NRK also as a therapy whale that would have escaped from a water sports center located on the border between Norway and Russia.

At the center, whales have been used in the treatment of children suffering from mental health problems.

Hvaldimir is said to be friendly to people. It has often sought close contact with people.

Correction 29.5. 2023 at 20:30: The article previously incorrectly wrote about the coast of Svalbard in the northern part of Norway. This is the Svalbard archipelago belonging to Norway.