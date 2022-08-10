Animals | A milk whale that swam into the sea died during the rescue operation

The whale was spotted in the river last Wednesday. Attempts were made to get the badly starved animal in shape, after which it was supposed to be returned to the sea.

The approximately 800-kilogram milk whale was lifted from the river in the morning using nets and a crane to a barge, where a group of veterinarians immediately began treating it.

The whale was spotted in the river last Wednesday. The last few days it has been between two locks, more than a hundred kilometers inland from the English Channel.