Animals A man found a boac snake on the floor of his bathroom in northern The Hague

The animal rescuer took the boa snake chick to Korkeasaari.

Helsinki the rescue department received an alarm the night before Monday from a boo snake chick crawling into the bathroom of an apartment building. The man who found the snake in his bathroom did not own the snakes himself, so he called the rescue after making the discovery.

Alarm on the road to Ida Aalberg in North The Hague at about half past five in the morning.

An animal rescuer from the Rescue Department’s Animal Rescue Unit says the boa was easily removed from the apartment.

“I lifted the snake into the bucket with snake forceps. It worked just fine, the snake didn’t try to escape, ”he says.

The animal rescuer estimated that the boa had most likely entered the apartment through the sewers.

Clock eight of the boa had already been taken to Korkeasaari Zoo. According to the animal rescuer, it was a young snake in good condition. The animal rescue service has no information about the owner of the snake.

The animal rescuer thinks the owner is most likely to be found in the same apartment building.

“I advised the man who found the snake to contact the property manager and put a bulletin to the housing association.”

He told me about it earlier Evening News.