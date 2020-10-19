Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Animals A man found a boac snake on the floor of his bathroom in northern The Hague

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 19, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The animal rescuer took the boa snake chick to Korkeasaari.

Helsinki the rescue department received an alarm the night before Monday from a boo snake chick crawling into the bathroom of an apartment building. The man who found the snake in his bathroom did not own the snakes himself, so he called the rescue after making the discovery.

Alarm on the road to Ida Aalberg in North The Hague at about half past five in the morning.

An animal rescuer from the Rescue Department’s Animal Rescue Unit says the boa was easily removed from the apartment.

“I lifted the snake into the bucket with snake forceps. It worked just fine, the snake didn’t try to escape, ”he says.

The animal rescuer estimated that the boa had most likely entered the apartment through the sewers.

Clock eight of the boa had already been taken to Korkeasaari Zoo. According to the animal rescuer, it was a young snake in good condition. The animal rescue service has no information about the owner of the snake.

The animal rescuer thinks the owner is most likely to be found in the same apartment building.

“I advised the man who found the snake to contact the property manager and put a bulletin to the housing association.”

He told me about it earlier Evening News.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Media: in Japan, a bear entered a shopping center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In