Animals | A lynx killed a deer – That's when the joy broke out

The expert explains the importance of hooves for many animals, especially in winter.

24.1. 12:21 p.m | Updated 24.1. 22:17

Lynx from the deer he caught, there was enough food for a wide range of different animals, as can be seen from the wastefully filmed game camera video.

HS news From the lynx that settled on the densely populated island of Tiutinen in front of Kotka in early December. While living on the island, the animal has eaten one pet rabbit that lived in the outdoor garden, but mainly it has filled its stomach with deer meat.

However, a whole Capricorn is too big a meal to eat at once. When the lynx digests what it has eaten, it is the turn of the other animals. The video reveals that at least raccoons, crows, a magpie, a wood vole and a barn owl have visited the wasteland.

Helsinki designer of the university's zoology unit Petteri Lehikoinen says that the hooves are a significant means of survival, especially for many birds. In cold winters, more food is needed, but it is difficult to find food under the ice and snow.

Both hunters and other animals leave food behind.

“Eating barnacles, for example, is a natural way for a sea eagle to survive the winter,” says Lehikoinen.

The barn owl, on the other hand, is a rarer sight in the wasteland.

“It's probably able to make use of waste somehow, even though it's mainly a small mammal specialist,” says Lehikoinen.

However, it is more likely that the owl has arrived just after the small mammals. According to Lehikoinen, it can be difficult for an owl to catch voles and mice hiding under the snow. Especially when the temperature is on the plus side, the surface layer of snow may freeze and become impermeable to the owl.

In the video, it seems that the owl is not wasting time, but is attentively examining the ground at its feet. It doesn't catch prey, although based on the video, a rodent, probably a wood vole, has also visited the place.

Venison tastes better to a mole than to an owl.

In winter the lynx may not get another chance to eat the same waste, Lehikoinen says. If the meat freezes badly, it may be difficult for the cat to eat it.

Even frozen meat is good for crows and magpies. According to Lehikoinen, they are good for shaving “even the last scraps” out of scraps. This has also happened on Tiutinen island: the crows are there, while the deer are mostly bone and skin.

However, the smallest animals cannot easily penetrate the skin of larger mammals. From the point of view of their eating, it is essential that a bigger beast has gone to hawk the waste first and made a hole in it.

Correction 24.1. at 10:17 p.m.: Corrected the title, which used to talk about deer, when it should have been about deer. Earlier, at the end of the story, it was erroneously stated that the title had already been corrected at 18:03.