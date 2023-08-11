Animals | A group of cattle wanders the streets of Espoo

Cattle were spotted around 10 o’clock in Vaisalantie in Espoo’s Otaniemi.

Cattle have been on the run in Espoo’s Otaniemi. The person who sent the picture had come across the animals on Vaisalantie around 10 o’clock this morning.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police confirm that they have been tasked with the matter.

The picture shows how three cows are walking along the footpath next to Raidejoker’s rails.

The animals are from the Bovik organic farm in Tammisaari, the farm will be confirmed. They have been in the pasture in Otaniemi.