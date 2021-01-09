Animals A flirting dog may theoretically have adhd, but is more likely to be bothered by a lack of sensible doing

Fear of dogs is too rarely identified, says the docent of dog behavioral science.

“Time much can be seen in the nature of the retriever but quite the adhd. ”

“Maybe a little adhd, but kind and thinks he’s someone’s lap poodle.”

“I’ve long had a dream of my own adhd jack russel.”

In Facebook’s dog groups, from which citations are extracted as such, many describe the character of a dog in a familiar letter combination from the human world. The dog treats and squeaks, perhaps wandering around whipping him or tongue hanging from his mouth. Even human adhd may not be symptomatic as a constant stutter, but adhd has become a way to describe overactive behavior.

Adhd, a disorder of activity and attention, is a syndrome in which the development of certain neural networks in the brain is disrupted. It can take a long time to get a diagnosis, and treatment should be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Everyone has seen overworked dogs, but is it about adhd?

Overactive the blood count of dogs is different from that of normally behaving dogs, found the professor of molecular genetics at the University of Helsinki Hannes Lohen research group in 2016.

“Preliminary results suggest that hyperactivity, impulsivity, and inability to concentrate in dogs are quite similar to human adhd, but more research is needed,” says the research team member, Milla Salonen.

For example, brain imaging is needed for further research.

It seems that overactive dogs have similar changes in their metabolism as adhd humans. It was also found that intestinal health can have an effect on canine hyperactivity. Similar findings have been made in humans.

In addition, the research team has found that there are similar biological factors behind the fear in dogs as in human mental health problems.

Thus, dogs and humans have the same, at least in the backgrounds of some mental health conditions.

Animal Associate Professor of Behavioral Sciences, Researcher and SmartDog, a dog behavior testing company Vetävä Katriina Tiira confirms that dog owners often explain the use of their pets with ADHD. It is the most common “diagnosis”. The second most common, but still rare, is autistic.

“It may sometimes have a seed of truth, but we don’t have factual information on that,” the dog may be autistic – probably yes.

Tiira says that for a dog’s very strange behavior, he found no explanation other than that the dog was psychotic and schizophrenic.

However, before looking for a medical reason, an owner of an overworked dog should check how he or she has treated his or her dog, Tiira says. Inconsistent treatment of the dog or too little exercise and activation can present as disruptive flutter or behavior problems.

“For example, an active service or hunting dog often does not get enough activation with a leash,” which, moreover, may only stress the dog more.

If all means have been used, but the dog is still unable to calm down or concentrate, you should go to a veterinarian who specializes in behavior problems, Tiira says.

There are only a handful of veterinarians in Finland who are familiar with the behavioral problems of dogs.

Canine fear, in turn, is a poorly recognized symptom, Tiira says.

“Let’s think a dog is kind when it doesn’t dare do anything. It is said that the dog is shy or prepared. Fear is seen through the fingers if the dog does not express it with aggression. The dog may be very afraid, but it just becomes passive, ”which often doesn’t bother the owner.

According to Tiira, many fearful dogs are the result of breeding choices. When dogs are bred solely on the basis of appearance, the effect of some genes on behavior may be overlooked.

Tiira hopes that people will experience the position of a dog by thinking about how it feels to be terrified many times a day.

“It could lead to better breeding choices.”

Dogs behavioral problems are widely talked about, but they have only recently become termed mental health problems. A mental health problem is a term that might help a person settle into a dog position, Tiira thinks. Milla Salonen also sees that the behavior problem is a people-oriented term.

“A behavioral problem is a human problem. For example, barking is a normal activity for a dog. ”

There is no similar globally accepted mental health diagnosis for dogs as for humans. According to Tiira’s data, however, a few dogs in Finland have been diagnosed with depression.

The existence of actual depression in dogs is uncertain, but grief and longing are known. For example, a dog may be left to mourn a lost dog friend or owner. A world-renowned example of this is Japanese Akita Hachiko, who waited nine years for her owner, who died of a cerebral hemorrhage, from work.

Hachiko has since got his own statue in Tokyo, but while alive, it would have benefited from what dogs always do: exercise and sniffing that relaxes the dog’s mind.

“The smells of other dogs are really important to dogs,” Tiira says.