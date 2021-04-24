Animals A double-headed calf was born in northern Macedonia

Farmer Vasko Petrovski intends to keep the animal alive for as long as possible.

In northern Macedonia A double-headed calf was born in the village of Lažec on April 16, according to Reuters.

Farmer Vasko Petrovski says the cow started giving birth early in the morning.

“When the birth was over, we saw that the calf was out of the ordinary: it had two heads. We immediately called a vet to the scene, ”Petrovski tells Reuters.

According to Petrovsky, the veterinarian found the calf to be otherwise normally developed.

Pictures of the calf were taken on April 20, when the animal was four days old.­

The calf has two skulls attached to each other, two pairs of eyes and two mouths. When a calf sucks with one mouth, the other mouth makes a similar movement.

News agency Reuters quotes local media as saying that the calf is unlikely to have a long life ahead of it.

“I keep the calf here as long as it lives. We will do everything in front of it, ”Petrovski says in an interview with Reuters.