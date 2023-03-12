Animals | A dog got stuck in a cave on a hunting trip – Rescue operation underway

A hunting dog stuck underground was rescued by the efforts of many people in Northern Ostrobothnia.

Emergency services got an alert a little after midnight on the night before Sunday for an animal rescue mission in Purnunneva, near the town of Pyhäjärvi.

The dog used for cave hunting had gotten stuck underground, and the dog couldn’t get out of the cave on its own. At the time of the announcement, the dog had already been in the cave for ten hours.

The local hunting club alerted the rescue service for help. Two units arrived at the scene.

Mixed the personnel of the rescue service and the people of the hunting club tried to dig the dog out of the cave during the night.

However, according to the rescue service, the dog cannot be pulled out of the cave by hand. An excavator may be needed for the site. The rescue service left the scene in the morning.

At three o’clock in the morning, the dog was still alive according to the sounds.

Cave hunting uses breeds bred for cave work, such as dachshunds and terriers. The rescue service did not know what breed of dog was stuck in the cave.

During the winter season, cave hunting hunts especially raccoons in their winter nests. Supiki dogs may also winter in dens built by badgers.