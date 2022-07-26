Animals | A deer was shot in the head with an arrow in Jyväskylä – The police suspect an animal protection and hunting crime

Attempts were made to catch the injured rosenko for about two weeks.

in Jyväskylä on Sunday, a rusakko, who had been shot in the head with an arrow, was euthanized. The police of Inner Finland started a preliminary investigation because they suspect both an animal protection crime and a hunting crime in the case.

Rusakko moved around the Väinölä and Samulinniemi area for about two weeks with an arrow in his head. After several attempts, the injured ruffed grouse was caught on Sunday, July 24, when a volunteer hunter euthanized it.

The perpetrator is not yet known to the police. The weapon used was probably some kind of pistol bow, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Saara Asmundela.

“For example, you can use it to shoot accuratelybut it is not an approved tool for hunting,” Asmundela tells HS.

“It causes injuries and pain, but it does not take the life.”

Police suspects an animal protection crime, because the person who shot the rusk with a bow has treated the animal cruelly and caused unnecessary pain. A hunting crime is suspected, because it is not allowed to hunt the red deer at this time of the year without a special permit and it was shot with a bow, which is not allowed to be used for hunting.

Both the animal protection crime and the hunting crime can be sentenced to fines or a maximum of two years in prison.