Animals A crested Capricorn was found near the Black Mountain ski trails: probably a wolf

Wolf observations are not uncommon in Vuosaari, says a large predator from the Natural Resources Center.

From Vuosaari found a culled Capricorn on Tuesday, probably killed by a wolf.

He was the first to talk about it Vuosaari magazine. The magazine had received information from a skier who had found traces of blood by following the carcass of a deer.

Editor of the magazine Aku Honkanen had skied to the carcass discovery site in Vuosaari, Mustavuori. Based on the pictures taken by Honkanen, he is a large carnivore researcher and research professor at the Natural Resources Center Ilpo Kojola estimates that the killing was done by a wolf.

“It always leaves a certain uncertainty as to what animal it is. It had traces of a large dog animal, ”Kojola tells HS.

Judging by the traces, the animal had dragged the deer along the trail to the edge of the forest.

“It seems unlikely that a dog, for example, would do that,” says Kojola.

In addition to dragging, especially predation skills, according to Kojola, refer to a wolf.

“From the picture, it seemed like it wasn’t quite a hammer. Killing a healthy deer requires skills from the predator that cannot be found in a family dog, if it is not a completely wild dog now. ”

Kojola does not consider wolf sightings in Vuosaari to be particularly exceptional. Wolves move and prey at night when humans are asleep, so wolves rarely collide. The skier who contacted Vuosaari had been on the move early in the morning.

The Capricorn was partially eaten, and Kojola thinks the wolf was eating when some disturbance caused it to swell from the carcass. There is a cross-country ski run near the deer discovery site.

“Of course, wolves, which move around such busy areas, are not extremely sensitive to human tunings, like even trails. I have had to get used to the world of sound and smell associated with human presence. ”

In eastern Helsinki was made in March 2019 several wolf sightings. According to Vuosaari magazine, probably the same wolf would also visit Vuosaari at that time. Wolves may travel to the Mustavuori Nature Reserve and Vuosaari, for example, from Sipoonkorvi.

According to the Natural Resources Centre’s game observation service, two observations of wolves have been made in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area in the last two months. On Sunday, January 17, a visual observation of a wolf was made in Vantaa. On Tuesday of the same week, a paw observation was made of a wolf in Kauniainen.

A considerable number of wolf sightings were made in Vantaa last year.

In 2019, one observation was made in Vantaa, but by November 2020, 14 observations had already been made. Juhani Laitinen To HS in November.